Nevada unemployment rate at 5.2 percent

Officials with the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) today said Nevada’s unemployment rate is now at 5.2%, down from 5.3% in December.

Gov. Steve Sisolak said he was pleased with the drop in unemployment.

“I’m pleased to see Nevada’s economy was performing much better at the end of last year than we originally believed and that momentum is carrying us forward into 2022,” he said. “The state continues to take huge steps forward with more jobs in Reno than before the pandemic and Las Vegas showing job gains across most of its industries. Jobs are rising, unemployment is falling, and Nevadans are finding jobs to provide for their families.”

Data from the state show:

Las Vegas employment increased by 2,400 jobs (0.2%) since December, an increase of 119,800 jobs (13.1%) since January 2021.

Reno employment had an increase of 1,300 jobs (0.5%) since December, an increase of 9,700 jobs (4.0%) since January 2021.

Carson City employment was unchanged since December, but saw an increase of 900 jobs (3.0%) since January 2021.

Nevada’s chief economist, David Schmidt, said unemployment is half of what it was a year ago.

“Between the annual revisions to our employment and unemployment data and ongoing improvement from December to January, this is a very positive report,” he said. “Compared to our initial estimates, Nevada added over 50,000 jobs in December, and added 2,800 more in January. The Reno-Sparks area now has more jobs than before the pandemic, and while Las Vegas remains 25,000 jobs below February 2020, employment outside of casino-hotels is 6,000 jobs higher than before the pandemic.”