fbpx
Home > Sponsored > One Nevada launches Spring Spruce Up Challenge (sponsored)
Sponsored

One Nevada launches Spring Spruce Up Challenge (sponsored)

By One Nevada Credit Union
By One Nevada Credit Union
Finances need a little spring cleaning? Join the Spring Spruce Up Challenge

SPONSORED POST

April is National Financial Literacy Month. If you’re looking for a spring challenge that doesn’t require a 5K or burpees, One Nevada Credit Union invites you to participate in the Spring Spruce Up Challenge to tidy-up your finances. 

Throughout April, the community is encouraged to take a little time to spring clean their finances by completing nine easy Spring Spruce Up Challenge tasks. The tasks relate to the four key drivers of financial health: spend wisely, borrow smartly, save diligently, and plan thoughtfully.

These nine easy Spring Spruce Up Challenge steps can make big improvements in financial strength and confidence.  

  1. Create a budget. 
  2. Routinely check account balances to track your spending. 
  3. Identify 3 areas to cut spending.
  4. Check your credit score.
  5. Explore if an auto refinance is right for you. 
  6. Start an emergency savings fund.
  7. Protect your identity; update all passwords.
  8. Tackle 1 financial hurdle you’ve been putting off. 
  9. Build your financial knowhow with Cent$ible, One Nevada’s free online financial education program. Take a quick quiz and create a playlist that focuses on what’s important to you.

Visit onenevada.org/springspruceup to learn more about each of the challenge tasks and follow One Nevada on Facebook for weekly Spring Spruce Up Challenge financial tips and your chance to win $100.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of ThisisReno. Want to promote your business, event, or issue? Consider a sponsored post.

One Nevada Credit Union

One Nevada Credit Union is one of the largest locally owned, federally insured credit unions in the state. It is also one of the strongest, well-capitalized financial institutions in the country. One Nevada specializes in serving Nevadan’s personal financial needs and serves 78,000 members, has 15 branches, and offers 46,000 surcharge-free ATMs through the Allpoint Network. Membership is open to all residents of Washoe, Clark, and Nye counties. One Nevada is federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration, a U.S. Government Agency. Learn more at https://www.onenevada.org.

Related Stories

One Nevada places fourth in the Top 100 Credit Unions...

One Nevada encourages taxpayers to fight back against tax fraud...

One Nevada Credit Union Donates $6,000 to Nevada Veterans Memorial...

Protecting your tomorrow today – planning for a long life

TCI Wealth Advisors’ Justin Thomas receives Certified Financial Planner designation

Share via
 
Send this to a friend