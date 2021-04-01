One Nevada launches Spring Spruce Up Challenge (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

April is National Financial Literacy Month. If you’re looking for a spring challenge that doesn’t require a 5K or burpees, One Nevada Credit Union invites you to participate in the Spring Spruce Up Challenge to tidy-up your finances.

Throughout April, the community is encouraged to take a little time to spring clean their finances by completing nine easy Spring Spruce Up Challenge tasks. The tasks relate to the four key drivers of financial health: spend wisely, borrow smartly, save diligently, and plan thoughtfully.

These nine easy Spring Spruce Up Challenge steps can make big improvements in financial strength and confidence.

Create a budget. Routinely check account balances to track your spending. Identify 3 areas to cut spending. Check your credit score. Explore if an auto refinance is right for you. Start an emergency savings fund. Protect your identity; update all passwords. Tackle 1 financial hurdle you’ve been putting off. Build your financial knowhow with Cent$ible, One Nevada’s free online financial education program. Take a quick quiz and create a playlist that focuses on what’s important to you.

Visit onenevada.org/springspruceup to learn more about each of the challenge tasks and follow One Nevada on Facebook for weekly Spring Spruce Up Challenge financial tips and your chance to win $100.

