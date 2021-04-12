fbpx
Home > News > NHP morns loss of K9 ‘Jill’
News

NHP morns loss of K9 ‘Jill’

By Carla O'Day
By Carla O'Day
NHP's K9 Jill gets a belly rub. I
NHP's K9 Jill gets a belly rub. Image: NHP Northern Command

With a heavy heart, the Nevada Highway Patrol on Monday announced the passing of Jill, a 5-year-old Springer Spaniel who served the state’s Northern and Southern Commands as a narcotics detection K9.

“Last night, she succumbed to a medical emergency,” according to the NHP Northern Command. “Our hallways will not be the same without her searching for belly rubs. Thank you for your service, K9 Jill. You will be so missed.”

“Her presence was a joy to anyone who met her, especially the elementary school students she loved to visit,” according to the NHP Southern Command Twitter feed.

NHP didn’t offer specifics about Jill’s medical emergency. According to PetHealthNetwork and the American Kennel Club, Springer Spaniels have a lifespan of 12 to 14 years.

Carla O'Day

Carla has an undergraduate degree in journalism and more than 10 years experience as a daily newspaper reporter. She grew up in Jacksonville, Fla., moved to the Reno area in 2002 and wrote for the Reno Gazette-Journal for 8 years, covering a variety of topics. Prior to that, she covered local government in Fort Pierce, Fla.

Related Stories

Few Options Available to Area Homeless During Adverse Weather Conditions

Motorcyclist Hospitalized After Striking Guard Rail, Going Over Cliff

Sheriff’s Office leads investigation in Nevada Highway Patrol officer-involved shooting...

Officers rescue stray cat from freeway median during rush hour

Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, Nevada Highway Patrol sign inter-local agreement...

Share via
 
Send this to a friend