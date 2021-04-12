NHP morns loss of K9 ‘Jill’

With a heavy heart, the Nevada Highway Patrol on Monday announced the passing of Jill, a 5-year-old Springer Spaniel who served the state’s Northern and Southern Commands as a narcotics detection K9.

“Last night, she succumbed to a medical emergency,” according to the NHP Northern Command. “Our hallways will not be the same without her searching for belly rubs. Thank you for your service, K9 Jill. You will be so missed.”

“Her presence was a joy to anyone who met her, especially the elementary school students she loved to visit,” according to the NHP Southern Command Twitter feed.

It's with heavy hearts we regret to share the passing of K9 Jill. EOW: 4.12.21 pic.twitter.com/EEftbTg39p — NHP Northern Command (@NHPNorthernComm) April 12, 2021

NHP didn’t offer specifics about Jill’s medical emergency. According to PetHealthNetwork and the American Kennel Club, Springer Spaniels have a lifespan of 12 to 14 years.