fbpx
Home > News > NHP escorts Canada geese off I-580
News

NHP escorts Canada geese off I-580

By Carla O'Day
By Carla O'Day
Canada goose and baby geese
Photo by Mathew Schwartz on Unsplash
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsappEmail

A Nevada Highway Patrol trooper on Tuesday directed a family of Canada geese off I-580 in South Reno.

The geese were found walking northbound on the right shoulder in the South Meadows area.

“They’re not stopping for me, but I’m not pursuing,” the trooper is heard telling a dispatcher.

Trooper Davidson was able to detour the geese and goslings away from traffic.

“He chaperoned them to the next exit so they could safely continue on their adventures but it took some time because, y’know, short legs,” the NHP Northern Command said on its Twitter feed.


0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsappEmail

Carla has an undergraduate degree in journalism and more than 10 years experience as a daily newspaper reporter. She grew up in Jacksonville, Fla., moved to the Reno area in 2002 and wrote for the Reno Gazette-Journal for 8 years, covering a variety of topics. Prior to that, she covered local government in Fort Pierce, Fla.

Related Stories

NHP morns loss of K9 ‘Jill’

Few Options Available to Area Homeless During Adverse Weather Conditions

Motorcyclist Hospitalized After Striking Guard Rail, Going Over Cliff

Sheriff’s Office leads investigation in Nevada Highway Patrol officer-involved shooting...

Officers rescue stray cat from freeway median during rush hour

Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, Nevada Highway Patrol sign inter-local agreement...