NHP escorts Canada geese off I-580

A Nevada Highway Patrol trooper on Tuesday directed a family of Canada geese off I-580 in South Reno.

The geese were found walking northbound on the right shoulder in the South Meadows area.

“They’re not stopping for me, but I’m not pursuing,” the trooper is heard telling a dispatcher.

Trooper Davidson was able to detour the geese and goslings away from traffic.

“He chaperoned them to the next exit so they could safely continue on their adventures but it took some time because, y’know, short legs,” the NHP Northern Command said on its Twitter feed.

Trooper Davidson responded to this family of geese meandering down IR-580. He chaperoned them to the next exit so they could safely continue on their adventures but it took some time because, y’know, short legs. #Community #Service #StateTrooper pic.twitter.com/Z6Ys5zRqRt — NHP Northern Command (@NHPNorthernComm) June 1, 2021



