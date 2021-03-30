Sage Ridge announces Student Activity Center with winter opening

South Reno’s Sage Ridge School announced today its new three-phase building project, which begins in May 2021 with groundbreaking for construction of a 24,000-square-foot student activity center. The second and third phases include a knowledge lab and performing arts theater.

Sage Ridge, which is located on about 40 acres off Arrowcreek Parkway near Hunsberger Elementary School, is a private, non-profit school serving just over 200 students in grades 3-12. It currently has just two campus buildings.

The new activity center is slated to include a 13,000-square-foot gymnasium, fitness center, locker rooms, concessions stand and several multipurpose rooms.

“This upgrade to our campus demonstrates the significant commitment and investment Sage Ridge School is making to aggressively advance and strengthen our athletics program and to elevate our academic and competition spaces to match Sage Ridge’s standard of excellence and provide our outstanding students an exceptional and well-rounded education,” said Sallie Armstrong, who chairs Sage Ridge School’s Board of Trustees.

Armstrong added that significant donations have helped the school to reach this point in its capital campaign. About half of the $7 million needed to fund the building has already been raised.

School officials anticipate the building will be able to serve dual purpose, not only expanding opportunities for students but as a venue for sports tournaments and other academic and community events.

Completion of the activity center is planned for winter of this year.

