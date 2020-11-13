Wildfire officials lift fire restrictions

The stringent fire restrictions put in place for much of Nevada earlier this year were lifted this week. Cooler temperatures, increased precipitation and humidity helped to decrease wildfire risk.

Officials at the Bureau of Land Management, Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest and Nevada Division of Forestry made the announcement, but advised “wildfires can still occur during any time of year.” They encouraged continued safe and responsible recreation.

These restrictions supersede those issued in mid-October and will be enforced by each agency based on jurisdiction.

Current fire restrictions and updated information is online at www.nevadafireinfo.org.