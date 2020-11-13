fbpx
Home > Featured > Wildfire officials lift fire restrictions
Featured

Wildfire officials lift fire restrictions

By ThisIsReno
By ThisIsReno Published: Last Updated on
wildfire
A wildfire near Wadsworth in May 2020. Image: Ty O'Neil

The stringent fire restrictions put in place for much of Nevada earlier this year were lifted this week. Cooler temperatures, increased precipitation and humidity helped to decrease wildfire risk.

Officials at the Bureau of Land Management, Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest and Nevada Division of Forestry made the announcement, but advised “wildfires can still occur during any time of year.” They encouraged continued safe and responsible recreation.

These restrictions supersede those issued in mid-October and will be enforced by each agency based on jurisdiction.

Current fire restrictions and updated information is online at www.nevadafireinfo.org.

ThisIsReno

This Is Reno is your source for independent, online Reno news and events since 2009. We are locally owned and operated. #thisisreno

Related

Fire dispute: What caused the Poeville fire last summer?

Wildfire awareness exhibit opens at Sparks museum

District calls for third day of distance learning as smoke...

Schools shift to distance learning for Wednesday due to smoke

Distance learning today for Washoe County students (updated)

Fire restrictions elevated as severe drought persists, wildfires increase

Share via
Send this to a friend