70.7 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
FeaturedGovernmentNews

A dozen horses dead from roundup activities in eastern Nevada

By: ThisIsReno

Date:

Wild horses in the Pancake Complex. Image: BLM
Wild horses in the Pancake Complex. Image: BLM

EUREKA — Animal welfare advocates are outraged by a series of wild horse deaths in a Bureau of Land Management roundup taking place in Eureka County a few hours east of Reno. The BLM reported just five horses died during the roundup—including two from injuries sustained during the operation. 

But that number doesn’t include seven horses killed or euthanized after a semi-truck hauling the horses to Utah turned over on the highway. As of Thursday, Nov. 2, 12 horses have been killed or euthanized during the two weeks of the roundup, 805 have been gathered, and 587 of those have been shipped to facilities for adoption.

Animal welfare advocates say the roundups are horrific and lead to death and suffering for the horses. 

“After being stampeded into traps by helicopters and violently separated from their families by the BLM and its contractors, these horses then had to experience the panic, pain, and for some, death, of a truck crash,” said Scott Beckstead, director of campaigns for Animal Wellness Action. “American taxpayers should be outraged that we are funding inept animal handling by profit-driven contractors and gross mismanagement of our public lands by a rogue and reckless BLM.” 

In July, 39 horses died in BLM helicopter-assisted roundups in Antelope Valley between Elko and Ely. With this week’s deaths, the total number of wild horses reportedly killed during BLM roundups this year is up to 71.

“The planned gather operation will continue to move forward,” an anonymous BLM official said in response to a media inquiry about the deaths.

ThisIsReno
ThisIsRenohttps://thisisreno.com
This Is Reno is your source for award-winning independent, online Reno news and events since 2009. We are locally owned and operated.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

MORE RENO NEWS

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported. Paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Latest

KPS3 promotes Annie Wagner to Associate Social Media Manager (sponsored)

Sponsored
KPS3, a full-service marketing and communications firm, has promoted Annie Wagner as associate social media manager.

Open enrollment begins, coming off record year for health exchange participation

Government
Open enrollment for individual health insurance plans started on Nov. 1 and runs through January 15, 2024.

City staff mixes code clean-up with affordable housing initiatives, drawing complaints and confusion

Government
At Wednesday’s City Council workshop, community members took issue with the city’s code clean-up effort, which they said was more extensive than described. 

Popular

State schedules public webinar on high auto insurance rates

Business
The Nevada Division of Insurance will discuss rising car insurance costs in a public webinar on November 1.

Nevada among states joining IRS free ‘Direct File’ pilot program

Government
Nevada joined 12 other states in the IRS’ new direct and free filing pilot program for the 2024 tax season, the IRS announced last week.

Barber: Neon Matters

Business
This week's Barber Brief concerns topics such as heritage, place, and identity, all swirling around one of Reno’s most historic thoroughfares: Fourth Street.

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC