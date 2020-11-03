Update from Washoe County Registrar of Voters

Washoe County Registrar of Voters Deanna Spikula said that, as of 11:30 a.m., close to 9,000 people have turned out for Election Day voting.

The county was already at 71% turnout through early in-person and mail-in voting. There are still 29 polling locations and 16 ballot drop-off locations open until 7 p.m. this evening. Mail-in ballots may be dropped off at either in-person polling locations or ballot drop-offs. Voters can also take advantage of same day registration if they’ve not yet registered.

“We’d really like to see over 90% of people turnout to vote,” Spikula said.

She also referred people back to the “Wait Times” app on the county’s website to see which polling locations have the shortest lines. This app can be accessed without downloading it.

Also, voters should be aware that they may vote at any polling location in the county—and while polls close at 7 p.m., people who are in line and waiting to vote by that time will be allowed to do so.

When all polls have closed and the registrar’s office is ready to begin releasing unofficial results, it will start a livestream on the county’s YouTube channel.

Spikula said thus far there have not been any major technical issues at any polling locations.

Benjamin West, county security administrator, said he has been in contact with the sheriff’s office and the county’s security contractor, Allied Universal Security, and that there have not been issues with voter intimidation or electioneering at the polls.

This Is Reno will be providing updates concerning the election throughout the day and will relay information from the registrar’s office concerning unofficial election results after polls across the state have closed this evening. In the meantime, people may tune in to a livestream of the ballot counting process that is taking place at “Election Central” at the registrar’s office.