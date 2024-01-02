Washoe County registrar of voters resigns

Jamie Rodriguez second registrar to resign in two years

Washoe County officials today announced that the newest registrar of voters has resigned. Jamie Rodriguez was registrar for less than two years.

Rodriguez, in her resignation letter, said she wanted to focus on other opportunities and her family. She assumed the post after the past registrar, Deanna Spikula resigned in June 2022. Spikula faced threats and harassment from people who claimed the 2020 election was stolen. No evidence has ever been provided to show that was the case, and efforts to challenge the election have failed.

Washoe County sent the following message to the news media today.

“Washoe County Registrar of Voters Jamie Rodriguez submitted her resignation, and Deputy Registrar Cari Ann Burgess will serve as interim registrar pending appointment by the Board of County Commissioners during its next meeting, January 16.

“Rodriguez stepped into a challenging role in 2022, applying her vast knowledge of election law and local government to Washoe County’s efforts to rebuild the registrar’s office. She worked with county leadership to implement strategic changes to staffing, more than doubling the number of permanent employees in the office.

“We thank her for her dedication and passion that she poured into the role, and we support her desire to move on, leaving the office with a strong foundation of expertise. Assistant County Manager Kate Thomas, who has served as Nevada Deputy Secretary of State, will support the registrar’s office during this transition.”

Read Rodriguez’s resignation letter below

Dear County Manager Brown,

I am writing to formally submit my letter of resignation effective March 15, 2024. I have been honored to serve as the Registrar of Voters for Washoe County. However, at this time I would like to pursue other opportunities outside of elections and focus more on my family. We can work on a transition plan to ensure a clean transition ahead of the election, I will be using my accrued leave time until March 15, 2024.

I believe that great strides have been made in the department over the last year in preparation for the 2024 election cycle, implementation of the VREMS system in coordination with the state and into the future. During my time with Washoe County I have been honored to work on legislative matters and represent the county for 3 regular legislative sessions as well as 2 special sessions. I have been able to work on the implementation of many different pieces of legislation passed during that time including the county plan for recreational marijuana dispensaries and body worn cameras for law enforcement including serving on the Washoe County E911 Advisory Committee. As the Government Affairs Manager I was the point person for the Washoe County Lands Bill, allowing for the opportunity to work with local, state and federal agencies as well as a number of key stakeholders and interest groups impacted by the proposed legislation. Following in the footsteps of my predecessor I was the liaison for the Registrar of Voters to candidates during the election to ensure accurate and timely responses. In 2020 I worked with the county communications team and the Registrar of Voters office to help communicate the changes in elections as result of the 2020 Special Session.

In March 2022 I was asked to take over operations of the Registrar of Voters office and work through the Primary Election. Based on take-aways from that election I was appointed as the Interim Registrar of Voters to manage the General Election. Both elections in 2022 were successful and secure elections. After being appointed as the Registrar of Voters in December of 2022 I was able to work on a budget to address many of the needs of the department. I had requested to have a third party come in and review the operations of the department to help ensure that the planned direction was following best practices in the field of elections. I then worked with the executive team at the county on what recommendations would be implemented, when and how. During that time the growth needed in the department was successfully approved by the Board of County Commissioners and the department was able to grow from 9 full time employees to 19. This growth was necessary to address the needs of a county the size of Washoe and the changes to elections over the last 4 years, which have been many. We have been able to make changes to our website and worked on communication plans to be more user friendly and to ensure accurate communication of how those changes will impact the public.

I believe that the work done over the last year has increased efficiency of the department and the ability to continue running successful and secure elections for Washoe County. The team put together in the Registrar of Voters office is capable of doing to work needed to continue moving the department forward.

As a life-long resident of Washoe County, I appreciate the growth and opportunity my time with Washoe County has allowed for me both personally and professionally.

Thank you,

Jamie Rodriguez