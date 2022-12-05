County submitted 23 potential voter fraud claims to state from midterm election

Washoe County officials last week said they submitted 23 potential voter fraud cases from the midterm election to the Nevada Secretary of State and Attorney General’s offices for investigation.

The claims include one case of a deceased voter’s ballot submitted for processing and 22 cases of double voting.

“We cannot share any details on the specific cases, as they are now part of investigations by the state,” said Washoe County spokesperson Bethany Drysdale. “From this point forward, we are not involved in the investigations at all. We will not receive an update on the claims or if/when they are prosecuted or dismissed.”

Drysdale added that it is up to the SOS and AG to determine what to do with the cases. Prosecuted cases of voter fraud are rare, and in Nevada, cases from past elections were a Republican double voting in Nevada and Arizona and another case of a Republican voting for himself and his dead wife.

Despite vocal claims from some members of the Republican party, voter fraud remains rare.

Eight criminal cases have been prosecuted in Nevada since 2011. A Reno man was sentenced in Arizona in 2019 after illegal voting twice – once in Arizona and another time in Washoe County – in the 2016 election

“Voter fraud is rare, but when it happens it undercuts trust in our election system and will not be tolerated by my office,” Attorney General Aaron Ford said last year after Donald Hartle, a Republican, was charged with voter fraud after voting twice. He pleaded guilty.

“I want to stress that our office will pursue any credible allegations of voter fraud and will work to bring any offenders to justice,” Ford added.

