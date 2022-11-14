Case of suspected voter fraud in Washoe County to be forwarded to AG, Secretary of State

One case of suspected voter fraud from the midterm election is going to be forwarded to the Nevada Secretary of State and Attorney General’s offices.

Washoe County spokesperson Bethany Drysdale today confirmed a case forwarded to the county by This Is Reno will be passed on to those offices for further investigation.

A This Is Reno reader over the weekend noted the county, in an online spreadsheet, had prevented a ballot from being counted because the individual was dead.

The dead Republican with an Incline Village address was noted on the county’s Nov. 10, 2022 report, which, according to Drysdale, means the system caught the mistake.

“The challenge code means that the ballot is not counted (unless it can be cured, which it can’t, because he’s deceased),” she said. “So someone voted with a deceased man’s ballot and it was caught as not valid.”

Drysdale said that, to date, this is the only known case of potential fraud, but there are a bunch of suspended ballots that also need to be reviewed.

“Potential fraud is sent to the SOS and AG at the end of the election, not as they come in,” she added.