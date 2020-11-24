Community mourns loss of veteran reporter and public servant, Brent Boynton

It was announced today Brent Boynton died of COVID-19 complications. A consummate professional, with an incredibly big heart, Boynton was a servant leader.

He was a community partner and reporter while working for local news stations for many years. He was a steady presence as former Governor Jim Gibbons’ communications director, trying to do the impossible. More recently, he was the communicator for the Reno Housing Authority. His loss is felt by many.

Here are some of the many local reactions today. Rest in peace.

Such a heavy heart today. Brent was such an incredible person. Always kind and helpful to our entire community. Prayers from all the men and women of the Reno Police Department to his family and friends. So much respect.https://t.co/tiVMbnqgG9 — Jason Soto (@ChiefJasonSoto) November 24, 2020

I’m heartbroken to learn of the passing of my friend and @EdAllianceWasho Board Member partner Brent Boynton from COVID today. I will never forget his cheerful greetings and warm heart. https://t.co/C14b9WnXQn — Jill Tolles (@jilltolles) November 25, 2020

Truly a beautiful person. Another tragic loss for our community and for his family. RIP https://t.co/7WxKGzOyam — Sheila Leslie (@sleslienv) November 24, 2020

Brent Boynton was proof that you can be a good guy and not only survive, but thrive, in the worlds of news and politics. He was a solid pro with a great sense of humor. — Guy Clifton (@GuyClifton) November 24, 2020

Brent Boynton, a kind-hearted man with a voice and a face known by most of Reno, has died of COVID-19: https://t.co/fikWHJGl8S — Anjeanette Damon (@AnjeanetteDamon) November 24, 2020

RIP Brent Boynton. You were one of the classiest people in #Reno from anchoring to teaching to helping with the #affordablehousingcrisis pic.twitter.com/5Ol66nSNAS — Biggest Little Streets (@OurTownReno) November 24, 2020

We featured him as part of his work with the #Reno Housing Authority. Always classy and friendly, helping and informing the community. We will miss you Brent Boynton https://t.co/rJFM6ycB6m https://t.co/dkqjDGPTmS — Biggest Little Streets (@OurTownReno) November 24, 2020

I am saddened to learn of the passing of longtime Reno television newsman Brent Boynton. A nice man and a consummate professional. He also served the state as communications director for Gov. Gibbons early in his term. Kathy and I send our condolences to his family. https://t.co/8iDEoQVQ5A — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) November 24, 2020

I am sad…..reading THIS:

"#Reno mourns former news anchor Brent Boynton" https://t.co/VCWiBLFBrW — dondikeanukam (@dondikeanukam) November 24, 2020

I ran into Brent Boynton on many a news story over the years. He was courteous, gracious, and always a pro. What a loss for Northern Nevada. — Bill O'Driscoll (@ODriscollBill) November 24, 2020

@ImmunizeNV joins many in mourning the loss of Brent Boynton. We were fortunate enough to have Brent donate his time to serve as an MC for our 20th Annual Silver Syringe Awards & Fundraiser. We would like to extend our condolences to his family & friends at this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/i9LesjAyWA — Immunize Nevada (@ImmunizeNV) November 24, 2020