Community mourns loss of veteran reporter and public servant, Brent Boynton

It was announced today Brent Boynton died of COVID-19 complications. A consummate professional, with an incredibly big heart, Boynton was a servant leader.
He was a community partner and reporter while working for local news stations for many years. He was a steady presence as former Governor Jim Gibbons’ communications director, trying to do the impossible. More recently, he was the communicator for the Reno Housing Authority. His loss is felt by many.
Here are some of the many local reactions today. Rest in peace.