#Election2020

Biden supporters raft down the Truckee (photos)

By Ty O'Neil
Participants in the Rafting for Biden event Sunday, Oct. 4. Image: Ty O'Neil

A group of Joe Biden supporters gathered Sunday at Crissie Caughlin Park in west Reno for a #RaftingForBiden event. The plan was for participants to raft to Wingfield Park, but the decision was made to have the kayaks go down and meet the rafters at Wingfield.

More than two dozen participants turned out to show support for presidential candidate Biden and his running mate Senator Kamala Harris. Local activist Kurt Thigpen helped to organize the socially distanced event, which he said was a chance for people to voice their support for Biden and do something creative.

