U.S. environmental group names county commissioner public official of the year

Washoe County Commissioner Vaughn Hartung has been named by the Water Environment Federation as the 2020 Public Official of the Year, according to the University of Nevada. 

Hartung serves as chair of the Western Regional Water Commission, chair of the Truckee Meadows Water Authority Board of Directors and vice chair of the Truckee River Flood Management Authority. 

He supported the development of UNR’s Nevada Water Innovation Institute. Institute Director Krishna Pagilla helped nominate Hartung for the award.

“Commissioner Hartung has been a champion of the University and, particularly, the Nevada Water Innovation Institute,” Pagilla said. “He understands the importance of addressing regional water challenges and opportunities, and he brings effective leadership to the issues of water environment, water security and water resiliency in northern Nevada.”

The Virginia-based Water Environment Federation is a nonprofit that provides technical education and training for water quality professionals. Its awards were announced in late August.

SOURCE: UNR

