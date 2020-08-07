Littler adds two attorneys in Reno (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

Littler, the world’s largest employment and labor law practice representing management, today announced the addition of two attorneys to its Reno, Nev., office. Karyn M. Taylor returns to the firm as a shareholder, having most recently served as Associate General Counsel for NV Energy, and Holly J. Stewart joins as an associate from Ryley, Carlock & Applewhite.

“Karyn brings a decade of experience as an in-house lawyer and an impressive background representing employers as an attorney in private practice,” said Roger L. Grandgenett, office managing shareholder of Littler’s Reno and Las Vegas offices. “We are excited to welcome Karyn back to Littler and for our clients to benefit from her extensive experience in labor and employment law, as well as her deep knowledge of the region. Additionally, Holly’s arrival further strengthens our local team and the legal services we offer employers throughout Nevada and the western U.S.”

At NV Energy, Taylor represented the company in employment litigation, counseled executives and human resources professionals on compliance with federal and state employment laws, and developed company-wide HR policies and procedures. She conducted training sessions and advised on a broad spectrum of workplace issues, including performance management, wage and hour matters, drug and alcohol testing, leaves of absences, use of contingent workers and employee privacy.

“I am thrilled to return to Littler and to leverage the unique perspective I’ve gained from my in-house experience in support of the firm’s clients,” Taylor said. “Since my previous tenure at Littler, the firm has exponentially grown its already industry-leading platform. I look forward to drawing on Littler’s technological capabilities, innovative solutions and unmatched depth of knowledge in employment law as I begin this next chapter in my career.”

During her time practicing at Littler from 2000 to 2010, Taylor counseled and defended companies in a wide range of employment law matters, including hiring, employee discipline and terminations, disability and medical leave requirements, workers’ compensation, harassment, discrimination, and non-compete and trade secret issues. She represented clients in state and federal courts and before administrative agencies, as well as conducted investigations and training sessions focused on workplace issues.

Joining as an associate, Stewart assists in representing companies in employment-related litigation in state and federal courts, in the arbitration of collective bargaining agreement disputes, and in administrative proceedings involving the defense of statutory discrimination and retaliation claims, unfair labor practice charges, and wage and hour claims. She also counsels on compliance with state and federal labor and employment laws and the administration of employment policies and practices.

Taylor received her J.D. from the Catholic University of America Columbus School of Law and her B.A. from the University of Maryland. Stewart received her J.D., magna cum laude, from Arizona State University Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law and her B.A., summa cum laude, from Arizona State University.

About Littler

With more than 1,500 labor and employment attorneys in offices around the world, Littler provides workplace solutions that are local, everywhere. Our diverse team and proprietary technology foster a culture that celebrates original thinking, delivering groundbreaking innovation that prepares employers for what’s happening today, and what’s likely to happen tomorrow. For more information, visit www.littler.com.

