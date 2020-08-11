Bring on the pizza!

Noble Pie opens its third location

Noble Pie is nothing new on the Reno foodie scene. This pizza spot has been serving late night pizza and drinks (and really pizza all day) for quite a while. But the success of the creative pies has led to a third location. In addition to its Downtown and Midtown eateries, The Summit shopping mall is now home to Noble Pie’s third location—and first in South Reno.

Of all the pizza spots in Reno, Noble Pie is probably my favorite. Probably because there is just a lot of good pizza here. In addition to the delicious pizza options, the late-night vibe at this place is pretty cool. It’s a little different these days, but not much.

Image: Noble Pie Parlor

Noble Pie is the place you can come for pizza with the family, after-drinks dinner with the crew, or a bottomless mimosa brunch with your best friends. I like to think of it as the Room of Requirement for any HP fans out there. Whatever you need it to be, it’ll be.

So let’s dive in. The pizzas here of course take center stage. The pies come in three sizes—14, 16, and 20 inches—plus a 12-inch gluten-free option. Each one can be built to order from a robust list of toppings starting with sauce and cheese options and ending with a plethora of meat, nuts, and veggies. You can also opt for a specialty pie, and this, as a self-proclaimed expert, is what I suggest you do.

It’s admittedly, nearly impossible to choose just one option from the menu—and that’s even before we dive into the non-pizza offerings. But my go-to is the White Gurl (half because it waxes nostalgic thanks to growing up in the Bay during the heyday of E-40, and half because the pizza is damn good). Made with white sauce—a.k.a. a Bianco base—peas, red onion, artichoke hearts, grape tomatoes, and carrots, it’s an odd combination that tastes almost like you threw an alfredo pasta on a pizza crust and dropped the noodles.

My back-up options, because not everyone agrees to order peas and carrots on their pizza, are the Backyard Chicken and the T-Pane. You might notice a pattern with the latter that hints to some of my personal musical tastes, but for me it’s the caramelized fennel-apple-onion and granny smith apples that get me here. It’s such a different type of pizza, and a combo I never would have imagined myself, but the complex flavors blend together creating perfect harmony—like the master of auto-tune music himself.

That backyard chicken is a little more mainstream, Noble Pie’s version of a BBQ chicken pie, made with BBQ sauce, rotisserie chicken, pepperoni, red onion, green onion, and red peppers.

Image: Noble Pie Parlor

Look, I’m going to be honest: I don’t really think you can go wrong as long as you let your taste buds guide you. The crust will be cooked golden brown, not too crispy but sturdy enough to hold up your loaded toppings, and served with just the right amount of sauce. It’s messy the way a loaded pizza should be, but missing the drip-drip that will ruin your favorite shirt.

If you’re really hungry, grab wings or some of the mini munchies to accompany your meal. The sweet cinnamon knots are good enough to be dessert while the garlic knots come with a vegan option (and plenty of garlic taste). Other options include meatballs and salads, but honestly that’s not even the end of this never-ending menu.

On the weekends, pre-COVID, Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., you could try to find the bottom of your champagne flute during bottomless mimosa brunch. The seated brunch service offering avocado toast and apple-cream cheese French toast casseroles accompanied by all the OJ and champagne you can put back in two hours, has been temporarily suspended, but we’re anxiously awaiting its return when it’s safe enough to do so.

Oh—and as an added bonus, you can order takeout or curbside at the new location, too. Simply call the number to place your order and then dial again for curbside service when you arrive and a crew member will bring your order right out.

The Details:

Visit: 13979 S Virginia, Reno, NV 89511 at the Summit Mall in the former Chocolate Bar location

Online: http://noblepieparlor.com/

Call: (775) 298-1261

Hours: Sunday – Thursday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday & Saturday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.