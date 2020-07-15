Zoning approved to accommodate planned Sun Valley project

Zoning to accommodate a planned 54-acre development in Sun Valley was approved Tuesday by Washoe County commissioners.

Located near the junction of Midnight Drive and Highland Ranch Parkway, Highland Village will be limited to 4.2 units per acre. The two parcels of vacant land are presently covered with native vegetation. The land slopes to the north.

Charles Fornaro, Dominick Fornaro, and Frank Fornaro Jr. own the property.

“The applicant states that affordable and workforce housing is needed,” planner Julee Olander said in a report to county officials. “Houses on smaller lots tend to be more affordable and the regulatory zone amendment to HDS (high density suburban) has the potential of increasing affordable housing stock in the area.”

Washoe County notified the 160 property owners who live within 750 feet of one or both parcels at least 10 days before the planning board hearing in February.

Olander said if the project isn’t built in 10 years that the applicant can seek an extension or let the land’s zoning revert back. Most of the land was initially zoned for up to seven units per acre, although a small portion was zoned “general rural.”

