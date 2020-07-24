WIN Nevada to discuss Reno’s post-pandemic economy

This month’s WIN Nevada speaker series takes a deep dive into the future of business in the post-pandemic world, and more specifically in northern Nevada.

Sanjay Varshney, PhD, CFA will discuss what’s happening in the local economy, which businesses are most and least impacted, and the global, national, and statewide dynamics that could impact Reno’s recovery in this interactive Zoom presentation.

Varshney is a professor of finance and chief economist of the Sacramento Business Review at Sacramento State. He also serves as Senior Vice President and Investment Strategy Specialist in the Wealth Management Group at Wells Fargo Private Bank.

The July WIN Nevada presentation is July 31 from 7:30 to 9:00 a.m. The presentation is free for members and $20 for non-members. For more information, visit www.win-nevada.com.