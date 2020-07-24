fbpx
WIN Nevada to discuss Reno’s post-pandemic economy

A business remains closed April 25, 2020 as "reopen Nevada" protesters march through downtown Reno. Image: Ty O'Neil
A business remains closed April 25, 2020 as "reopen Nevada" protesters march through downtown Reno. Image: Ty O'Neil

This month’s WIN Nevada speaker series takes a deep dive into the future of business in the post-pandemic world, and more specifically in northern Nevada.

Sanjay Varshney, PhD, CFA will discuss what’s happening in the local economy, which businesses are most and least impacted, and the global, national, and statewide dynamics that could impact Reno’s recovery in this interactive Zoom presentation.

Varshney is a professor of finance and chief economist of the Sacramento Business Review at Sacramento State. He also serves as Senior Vice President and Investment Strategy Specialist in the Wealth Management Group at Wells Fargo Private Bank.

The July WIN Nevada presentation is July 31 from 7:30 to 9:00 a.m. The presentation is free for members and $20 for non-members. For more information, visit www.win-nevada.com.

This Is Reno is your source for independent, online Reno news and events since 2009. We are locally owned and operated. #thisisreno

