fbpx
Home > News > RSCVA board discusses salary range, qualifications for next CEO
News

RSCVA board discusses salary range, qualifications for next CEO

By Carla O'Day
By Carla O'Day
Reno Sparks Convention Center
Image: Carla O'Day.

The search firm tasked with finding the Reno-Sparks Convention and Visitors Authority’s next chief executive told the board Thursday that salaries have increased since the last CEO was hired and employment packages are now more generous.

Previous CEO Phil DeLone began work in January 2017 with a base salary of $250,000 with an annual bonus of up to 40 percent of his income. He also got annual cost-of-living increases and a $750 per month vehicle allowance. Citing health reasons, DeLone resigned in February.

“Certainly with the size of your organization, based on budget complexity and oversight of facilities — pre-COVID and even post-COVID — these packages around the country would likely be much higher,” said Mike Gamble of SearchWide Global, who is leading the CEO search for the RSCVA.

Gamble said CEO salaries for organizations with similar budgets and no facility oversight range between $280,000 and $380,000 with bonuses between 30 and 40 percent of salary. Only 5 percent of such organizations pay less than $280,000, he said.

RSCVA facility oversight consists of the Reno-Sparks Convention Center, Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center, National Bowling Stadium and Reno Events Center.

“For me, it’s about the candidate, not the salary,” said RSCVA board member Ed Lawson, a Sparks city councilman. “If we have an absolutely awesome candidate and if they’re demanding $350,000, then we’ve got to look at that being the number.”

RSCVA should be careful about posting large salaries, board member and Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve said.

“We really want someone who’s going to want to be in this destination, be in Reno, embrace Reno, not throw this carrot in front of their faces,” Schieve said.

Gamble also suggested an initial 3-year contract be offered, along with 12 months of severance. DeLone’s contract allowed for 6 months of severance.

“Coming into recovery period, I believe security of the package would be the most enticing thing,” said board chairman Bob Lucey, a Washoe County commissioner.

Lucey also suggested a salary range not be published in the job posting and that criteria for bonuses be definitive rather than discretionary.

Gamble recommended board members avoid personal contact with CEO candidates and to inform SearchWide Global of any outside information they may receive. He said he plans to bring a list of contenders to the board in August.

Jennifer Cunningham, RSCVA executive director of marketing, has been filling the CEO role in the interim.

Carla O'Day

Carla has an undergraduate degree in journalism and more than 10 years experience as a daily newspaper reporter. She grew up in Jacksonville, Fla., moved to the Reno area in 2002 and wrote for the Reno Gazette-Journal for 8 years, covering a variety of topics. Prior to that, she covered local government in Fort Pierce, Fla.

Related

Despite pandemic, hotel guests trickled in

RSCVA board debates non-discrimination & harassment policy

Nevada tourism agencies furlough, lay off workers amid...

RSCVA board accepts CEO’s resignation

RSCVA Board Approves Raise, Bonus for CEO After...

RSCVA Approves Upgrades to Convention Center, Appoints Board...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

* This Is Reno only publishes comments by those who include real first and last names. Anonymous comments and comments using fake names will not be published. By using this form, you agree to abide by our commenting policy found linked at the bottom of this page, and you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website.

Share via
Send this to a friend