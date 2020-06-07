fbpx
Home > Featured > National Guard on Reno streets
Featured

National Guard on Reno streets

By Trevor Bexon
By Trevor Bexon
Nevada National Guardsmen from Fallon are posted outside the Reno Police Department to support the RPD in protecting the facility after riots May 30, 2020
Nevada National Guardsmen from Fallon are posted outside the Reno Police Department to support the RPD in protecting the facility after riots May 30, 2020. Image: Trevor Bexon

It’s not every day that Humvees and camouflage clad soldiers are seen standing on Reno roadways.

Expect to see that this weekend as Governor Sisolak has activated local National Guard units to help support a peaceful environment for the Black Lives Matter protests occurring throughout the state.

From the Governor’s press release on Tuesday, “The Nevada National Guard units will not be on the front lines, making arrests or doing crowd control. Their mission is to act as support personnel and they will focus on protecting critical facilities, preserving public safety, and allowing individuals to exercise their rights to peacefully demonstrate.”

On Sunday, This Is Reno paid a visit to the soldiers on post at the Reno Police Department on Second Street. 

2nd Lt. Phillip Roen
2nd Lt. Phillip Roen of the 609th Combat Engineer Co. out of Fallon. Image: Trevor Bexon

Second Lt. Phillip Roen of the 609th Combat Engineer Co. out of Fallon spoke to us about their mission this weekend. 

“People have the right to come out here and exercise their rights and we want them to do so in a peaceful manner, without agitators or bad actors corrupting that,” Roen said.

As is the case throughout the country, protests in Reno have been largely peaceful, but there have been instances of riots occurring as these “agitators or bad actors” take over.

This was the case last Saturday, with the police station being the first property to be damaged following the otherwise peaceful protests that had wrapped up earlier in the afternoon.

Rioters vandalized the Reno Police Department May 30, 2020 after a peaceful protest earlier in the day. Image: Trevor Bexon
Rioters vandalized the Reno Police Department May 30, 2020 after a peaceful protest earlier in the day. Image: Trevor Bexon

“We want to prevent that from happening, so people can assemble peacefully,” Roen said. “I’ve been in the Nevada Guard for 12 years and have done fire response, search and rescue, but this is the first time I’ve been involved with civil unrest.”

As of Sunday morning, the guard was observed on Kuenzli Street and Second Street, blocking the roads surrounding the police station. When asked if there would be other posts as the weekend goes on in preparation for Sunday’s Silent Sit-In and Peace Vigil at the City Plaza, Roen said, “We will coordinate with RPD, and wherever they feel is most appropriate we will move.” 

Nevada is not the only state to have activated the guard. More than 43,000 guard members have been activated in 34 states and the District of Columbia in response to the nationwide civil unrest. 

Maj. Gen. Ondra L. Berry of the Nevada National Guard released a statement on Facebook that has since been widely shared in response to the death of George Floyd.

Berry serves as the Adjutant General for the State of Nevada. As Adjutant General, he is the senior uniformed Nevada National Guard officer responsible for formulating, developing and coordinating all policies, programs and plans affecting more than 3,500 Nevada Army and Air National Guard personnel.

In his Facebook post on Friday, Berry wrote:

"To whom much is given, much is required”As a former law enforcement veteran with 25 years with the Reno Police…

Posted by Maj Gen Ondra Berry on Friday, June 5, 2020
Trevor Bexon

Trevor Bexon has lived in Reno, Nevada since 2004. He believes Northern Nevada has a unique story that he hopes to share with others while leaving a visual history for future study.

Related

Contact tracers can help mitigate COVID-19, but there...

Nevada Guard’s first openly transgender soldier embraces new...

Amodei to sign Employer Support of the Guard...

Reid meets with Nevada National Guard generals

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

* This Is Reno only publishes comments by those who include real first and last names. Anonymous comments and comments using fake names will not be published. By using this form, you agree to abide by our commenting policy found linked at the bottom of this page, and you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website.

Share via
Send this to a friend