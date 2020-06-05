Meal Prep Reno: A healthy delivery that gives back (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

Creating healthy dishes, family-style options have now

been added for delivery to feed the whole family!

Throughout the month of June, local meal prep delivery service, Meal Prep Reno, partners with new non-profit organization, Delivering with Dignity, to give back to the community. For every $100 spent on family-style meals, MPR is donating one meal back to non-profit, Delivering with Dignity. Each order over $100 will receive a 10 percent off code to use.

These donated meals aim to help individuals and families who are struggling with poverty and are at a higher health risk than most during this time. Meal Prep Reno is passionate about creating nutritious, yet flavorful meals, and this promotion allows them to be a part of the community and give back in a healthy way.

“Our creative chefs wanted to offer family-style meals that people can relate to, a comfort food delivered to your door,” said Josh Deri, Owner of Meal Prep Reno. “It’s very rewarding to know that we can provide healthy and delicious meals while giving back to the community during this time.”

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of ThisisReno. Want to promote your business, event, or issue? Consider a sponsored post.