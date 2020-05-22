fbpx
Arts

Space Whale for sale on Facebook for $1 million

By ThisIsReno
The Space Whale sculpture in downtown Reno.
The Space Whale sculpture at City Plaza downtown has to be removed by September 1, 2020. This is after failed negotiations between Matt Schultz and the City of Reno for the city to purchase the piece. This Is Reno first reported last year that the contract for the piece to reside on city property expired.

Schultz wanted the city to purchase it for $500,000, but the city in December declined, offering $150,000 instead.

The city’s Arts, Culture and Special Events Manager Alexis Hill confirmed today the piece has to be removed from the plaza by September 1.

But anyone can now purchase it via Facebook for $1 million. The listing, live as of an hour ago by somebody named Bear Wise, said the $1 million includes “includes transport & instillation (fuel surcharge for anything East of the Mississippi). [It] needs a 30’x30’ instillation [sic] footprint and space for a crane to work.”

They are “motivated to sell ASAP,” Wise noted in the listing.

