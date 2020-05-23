All you can eat sushi at Wasabi – To-go edition

All you can eat sushi is a Reno staple—something you just can’t get anywhere else, at least not for the low prices we offer it here. But with the shutdown, we thought our sushi dreams had also dissipated. After all, how can you get all-you-can-eat when none of us can dine in?

Luckily, Wasabi at the Summit Mall in Reno is getting us as close as possible with lunch and dinner options at all-you-can-eat prices that will almost certainly fill you up. Lockdown operating hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

Instead of ordering as you go, Wasabi Reno is offering to-go orders worthy of hearty appetites. Daily specials are posted on the restaurant’s Facebook page, Facebook.com/WasabiSushiReno, including lunch and dinner specials. We ordered in for the lunch special featuring three lunch rolls, two orders of nigiri and an appetizer.

The process is easy. It doesn’t replicate the experience we’re used to, ordering up whatever we feel like as the craving comes, but it does certainly allow for quality sushi that costs less than the grocery store offerings—and tastes better.

Image: Courtesy Wasabi

For the appetizer, we picked tempura veggies fried till they are crispy, light and flaky. The plate comes with a variety of vegetables so you’ll get a sampling of everything in one dish. Keep in mind, however, this is certainly an appetizer-sized plate and there likely won’t be enough to share.

Next up was the nigiri. The raw salmon was fresh and abundant—no small slivers over rice served here—and tastes exactly as it would in restaurant.

Our other nigiri roll was the Goofy, rice topped with salmon, cilantro, squeezed lemon and chili aioli. The extra ingredients give this option more flavor than the regular salmon nigiri but doesn’t overdo it. The chili aioli offers just a little kick to satisfy even those with sensitive taste buds, while the cilantro and fresh-squeezed lemon bring out the freshness of the fish. Underneath, the rice is cooked to perfection—cool and sticky, just how we like it.

The main course, of course, is the rolls. We ordered up three long rolls from the eatery—the Compa, Mango Tango and Rock and Roll. The first is a fried roll, golden-brown and crispy. Inside, it’s essentially a fried Philly, loaded with salmon, cream cheese, jalapeños, lemon slices and cilantro. The roll feels light even though it’s fried, which is one of my favorite aspects of it. I personally order it with light jalapeños though because Wasabi does tend to load the roll with them and my palette is sensitive to spice.

Next up, the Mango Tango features the eatery’s mango sauce, which makes this more of a wet roll so you won’t need to dip it, as well as ebi, salmon, mango and tobiko. Lastly, the Rock and Roll gives us a break from the salmon-heavy order, boasting Crystal shrimp, cream cheese, avocado, tuna, green onions and crab, for a roll stuffed with plenty of fish.

The process runs a little like this:

Step 1. Call in your order. ( Expert Tip: check the Facebook page before you do this for updated specials).

check the Facebook page before you do this for updated specials). Step 2. Drive over to Wasabi for curbside pick-up where you have the option to walk into the lobby or call and ask for your order to be carried out. Don’t forget to get the extras like chopsticks, soy sauce and any other dippings you’d normally have.

Step 3. Take it home to enjoy. The meal comes separated out by course in Styrofoam containers. On a Friday afternoon, we had about a 25 minute wait for our meal.

In addition to the meal option, we added a couple of nigiri rolls on the side, as well (because we split one lunch order between two people). Accidentally, we seemed to be embracing a Disney theme with our nigiri, selecting two-piece orders of both the Mickey Mouse (seared tuna, crab mix and avocado) and the Donald (salmon, crab mix and avocado). On both, the avocado was perfectly ripe, which is one way I often judge a good roll. I just can’t stand when the avocado is starting to brown.

Overall the to-go meal was comparable to eating in. The only downside is the lack of a true all-you-can-eat option. Other than that, the food quality felt the same and the daily specials certainly make it affordable. My other favorite aspect of Wasabi is the ability to customize your order. I’ve never been given any trouble for making a substitution or asking for more or less of something in a roll, likely because it’s made-to-order.

Details: