PHOTOS: Skate Jam 7 at Jub Jubs

The annual skate jam at Jub Jub’s Thirst Parlor returned this weekend, hosting dozens of skaters of all ages. Local and regional bands played in between the skate competitions, from about noon to midnight. Check out the photo gallery of this year’s action.
Ty O'Neil
Ty O’Neil is a lifelong student of anthropology with two degrees in the arts. He is far more at home in the tear gas filled streets of war torn countries than he is relaxing at home. He has found a place at This Is Reno as a photojournalist. He hopes to someday be a conflict photojournalist covering wars and natural disasters abroad.