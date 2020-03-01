fbpx
Home > Events > PHOTOS: Skate Jam 7 at Jub Jubs
Events

PHOTOS: Skate Jam 7 at Jub Jubs

By Ty O'Neil
By Ty O'Neil

The annual skate jam at Jub Jub’s Thirst Parlor returned this weekend, hosting dozens of skaters of all ages. Local and regional bands played in between the skate competitions, from about noon to midnight. Check out the photo gallery of this year’s action.

Ty O'Neil

Ty O’Neil is a lifelong student of anthropology with two degrees in the arts. He is far more at home in the tear gas filled streets of war torn countries than he is relaxing at home. He has found a place at This Is Reno as a photojournalist. He hopes to someday be a conflict photojournalist covering wars and natural disasters abroad.

Related

Get some cheeseburgers on Tuesday with Trailer Park...

SHOW ALERT: The Messthetics (FUGAZI) with Bryan McPherson...

Singer-Songwriter Bryan McPherson Rages On

PHOTOS: Skate Jam 6 at Jub Jub’s

PHOTO GALLERY: Skate Jam at Jub Jub’s

8 Things to Do This Week: August 16...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

* This Is Reno only publishes comments by those who include real first and last names. Anonymous comments and comments using fake names will not be published. By using this form, you agree to abide by our commenting policy found linked at the bottom of this page, and you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website.

Send this to a friend