Rotary hosts Reno Mardi Gras (sponsored)

The Rotary Club of Reno invites you to the 28th Annual Reno Mardi Gras on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at the Reno Ballroom. Celebrate Fat Tuesday and indulge in some of the area’s best wine, spirits, and cuisine. This event is the largest fundraiser for the region’s oldest Rotary Club, and it benefits service projects in both our community and around the world.

With your ticket, enjoy:

  • Fine wine tasting
  • VIP ticket exclusives like frog legs w/ michelada shots
  • Unique bites from amazing local restaurants 
  • Huge raffles
  • Silent auction featuring one-of-a-kind experiences like lunch with Olympian David Wise
  • Live music from Epik Events
  • The opportunity to network with some of Nevada’s highest dignitaries
  • and much more!

Immerse yourself in the traditions, surprises, and culture of Mardi Gras! Showcasing some of Reno’s elite restaurateurs, including Mari Chuy’s Mexican Kitchen, The Row, Bibo Coffee Company, Gas Lamp, Kimmie Candy, India Kabab, Harrahs, Nothing Bundt Cake, Nomnivore, and Sierra Street Kitchen/Skyline Cafe. Attendees will enjoy tasty bites from some of Reno’s most renowned restaurants while sipping on fine wines and local & nationally recognized spirits, including mocktails and speciality drinks like New Orleans style Hurricanes from Captain Morgan.

And in Mardi Gras fashion, music from DJ Riekenberg, playing jazz and tunes in true Louisiana spirit. Also, don’t miss out on our silent auction and raffle, including raffle prizes of wagons stocked full of wine and spirits (donated by Rotarians).

The party starts at 5:30 p.m. and concludes at 9:30 p.m. VIP tickets are available on the Mardi Gras website, and include access to the VIP Lounge ($125) where wine expert, Marla West will offer information wine origins and creation. General Admission tickets to the event start at $75.

For more information and to buy tickets or sponsorships, visit renomardigras.com

