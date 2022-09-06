Bob Cashell memorial garden opening at downtown’s Bicentennial Park

A memorial garden is being dedicated next week in the name of the late Reno Mayor, Bob Cashell.

Late Reno Mayor Bob Cashell

The public is invited to attend a short service at Bicentennial Park, located at First and Ralston Streets. The event is Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 4:30 p.m.

Cashell served the City of Reno as mayor from 2002-2014. He was known as “The People’s Mayor” because of his approachable manner.

“He touched so many lives with his larger than life personality,” Mayor Hillary Schieve said. “He loved the entire Reno community like they were his very own family. His legacy will forever be remembered as one of Reno’s greatest.”

The garden is a project of The Rotary Club of Reno, where Cashell was a member. The garden is made of perennial red, white and blue flowering plants in recognition of Cashell’s patriotism.