Bob Cashell memorial garden opening rescheduled to Oct. 4

A memorial garden dedication in honor of the late Reno Mayor Bob Cashell will take place Oct. 4 at 5 p.m. at Bicentennial Park at First and Ralston Streets. The previous dedication date in September had been postponed due to unhealthy air from wildfire smoke.

The public is invited to attend a short ceremony to honor Cashell, who served the City of Reno as mayor from 2002-2014. He was known as “The People’s Mayor” because of his approachable manner.

“He touched so many lives with his larger-than-life personality,” Mayor Hillary Schieve said. “He loved the entire Reno community like they were his very own family. His legacy will forever be remembered as one of Reno’s greatest.”

The garden is a project of The Rotary Club of Reno, where Cashell was a member. The garden is made of perennial red, white and blue flowering plants in recognition of Cashell’s patriotism.