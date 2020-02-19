fbpx
Reno professor releases second novel

By Kylie Masznicz
Local professor and author S.M. Hulse debuted her new novel earlier this month at Sundance Books and Music in downtown Reno.

“Eden Mine” follows Jo as she faces the fact that her brother has just bombed their hometown in Montana. Her brother is now in hiding, and Jo may or may not know where he is. Jo struggles to side with family or the law, and along the way, she befriends a pastor whose nine-year-old daughter was put in a coma after the bombing. The novel explores the gut-wrenching question of how far one is willing to go for family.

The community gathered to hear more from Hulse about her newest novel, learning about the Western setting, the reasons behind the domestic terrorism, and pivotal character traits.

At the end of the reading, Hulse opened it up for questions.

It was then we learned the book has been a seven-years-long project. Hulse joked about how much research she had to do for the novel in that time, potentially placing her on some type of government watchlist. She also wrote it in the present tense, which is atypical of modern literature. However, this perspective offers a sense of immediacy and may be a new experience for the reader.

Hulse’s first novel, “Black River,” won several awards and received starred reviews in Booklist, Kirkus Reviews, Library Journals, and Publisher Weekly. Hulse said she is excited to start her next project and already has an idea for her third novel.

“Eden Mine” retails for $27 and is available at Sundance Books and Music or wherever books are sold.

Kylie Masznicz

Kylie Masznicz is a student at the University of Nevada, Reno studying English with a concentration in writing and minoring in Communication Studies. She writes culture pieces for ThisIsReno, but her work has also been featured on Broadway Baby and Brushfire Literature & Arts Journal. Her goal is to one day write a novel. She enjoys art of all forms, but chooses to express her own creativity through writing, music, and nail art. She also collects Christmas sweaters and has enough to wear one everyday from Thanksgiving to New Years.

