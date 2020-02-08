8 things to do in Reno this week

Have you checked out the new events calendar on ThisisReno.com? It’s all new, with more events than ever. Here are eight events happening this week.
- Animation Academy: Explore the colorful world of animation, from traditional hand-drawn cels to exciting breakthroughs in stop-motion and CGI at this exhibition at Wilbur D. May Museum. https://thisisreno.com/2020/01/get-drawn-into-the-world-of-animation-sponsored/
- Get a Job: Head to the Reno Career Fair at Grand Sierra Resort to talk with area employers and find a better job. https://thisisreno.com/calendar/?_ev_id=7193554b_reno_career_fair-_february_19%2C_2020
- Sacred Space Women’s Yoga Circle: Strengthen and invigorate your body, mind as well as your sense of community and belonging in this mid-week women’s yoga class. https://thisisreno.com/calendar/?_ev_id=7152334b_sacred_space_-_women%27s_yoga_circle
- Comedy Slice: Grab a friend and laugh along with seven seasoned comics while enjoying pizza at the Blind Onion. https://thisisreno.com/calendar/?_ev_id=8263408b_comedy_slice_-_stand-up_comedy_pizza_%26amp%3B_beer
- Hip Hop at Jub Jub’s: Fashawn, known as a lyrical realist, performs with J. Stone. https://thisisreno.com/calendar/?_ev_id=6666811t_fashawn%2C_j._stone
- Elephant Rifle 10th Anniversary Show: Elephant Rifle celebrates 10 years of clamor and sweating on fans with an explosive night of musical violence and the release of a decade-spanning anthology record. https://thisisreno.com/calendar/?_ev_id=7980943b_elephant_rifle_10th_anniversary_show
- Reno Beer Crawl: Attendees have an opportunity to sample domestic, nationally recognized and locally distributed craft beers across 15+ different unique bars and restaurants all within walking distance of the City’s most iconic attractions in Downtown Reno. https://thisisreno.com/calendar/?_ev_id=8015721b_february_reno_beer_crawl
- Wolf Pack Men’s Basketball: Watch Nevada’s Wolf Pack Men’s basketball team go head-to-head with the Fresno State Bulldogs. https://thisisreno.com/calendar/?_ev_id=5949656t_nevada_wolfpack_mens_basketball_vs._fresno_state_bulldogs_mens_basketball
For more details or other events, check out our events calendar.
