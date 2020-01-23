Get drawn into the world of animation (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

The Wilbur D. May Museum is proud to present the next big exhibition it is bringing to Reno. The Animation Academy: From Pencils to Pixels exhibition explores the colorful world of animation, from traditional hand-drawn cels to exciting breakthroughs in stop-motion and CGI. Visitors will enjoy a historical look at the origins of American animation and beloved cartoons and characters. See real drawings, sketches, animation cels, and more. This fun and interactive exhibit features something for all ages:

Explore animation technology and create your own animated short.

Learn about the art of storyboarding and go behind-the-scenes with artists and animators.

Be captivated by America’s largest 3D zoetrope – an animation device that produces the illusion of motion.

Hear Gumby explain the process of creating puppets and shooting stop-motion animation.

Learn to draw at digital tracing stations.

Snap a photo in the Mystery Machine from Scooby Doo or in the iconic living room from The Simpsons.

And much more!

What: The Animation Academy: From Pencils to Pixels

When: February 15 – May 10, 2020

Where: Wilbur D. May Museum, Rancho San Rafael Regional Park, 1595 N. Sierra Street, Reno

Cost: Adults – $10.00, Children – $9.00, Seniors – $9.00

Contact: (775) 785-5961 or www.maycenter.com

Located within Rancho San Rafael Regional Park, the Wilbur D. May Center is managed by the Washoe County Community Services Department and continues to receive generous support from the Wilbur May Foundation.

