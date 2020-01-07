fbpx
Home > News > Environment > PHOTOS: Researchers rate Sierra snowpack “average”
Environment

PHOTOS: Researchers rate Sierra snowpack “average”

By Ty O'Neil
By Ty O'Neil
snowpack measurement

Monday marked the first manual check of the area snowpack by the USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service, which also monitors snowpack throughout the season. The monitoring area is located next to the Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe resort and can be seen by passing skiers.

Jeff Anderson, a water supply specialist, and Chad Blanchard, water master, invited local media to join them for the test.

While the snowpack is average for this time of year, Anderson explained, a lack of fall rainstorms has left the ground dry. According to Anderson, that means that when the snow beings to thaw the ground will act like a sponge and absorb the water rather than allowing it to flow into area streams and waterways.

Anderson also noted that, while daytime temperatures are warm, the angle of the sun and cold nights have kept the snowpack stable.

Past weather systems may provide some insight into what will happen in the future, but predicting how much more precipitation will come to the mountains this winter is still a challenge.

Blanchard affirmed, however, that even if the Sierra has a below average snowpack this winter, Lake Tahoe and reservoirs are still in good condition thanks to past winters. 

Read more about the Snow Survey Program and area forecasts here: https://www.nrcs.usda.gov/wps/portal/nrcs/main/nv/snow/

Ty O'Neil

Ty O’Neil is a lifelong student of anthropology with two degrees in the arts. He is far more at home in the tear gas filled streets of war torn countries than he is relaxing at home. He has found a place at This Is Reno as a photojournalist. He hopes to someday be a conflict photojournalist covering wars and natural disasters abroad.

Related

FEDS: Snowpack Forecast Looks “Grim”

Local Farmer Wendy Baroli of GirlFarm Reaps Benefits...

New All-Time Snowpack Record Set in 2017

Snowpack Continues to Shatter Records This Winter in...

NRCS extends deadline for agricultural producers to sign...

NRCS extends sign-up period for Conservation Stewardship Program

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

* This Is Reno only publishes comments by those who include real first and last names. Anonymous comments and comments using fake names will not be published. By using this form, you agree to abide by our commenting policy found linked at the bottom of this page, and you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Send this to a friend