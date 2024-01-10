35.5 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
GovernmentNewsScience

Feds: Snowpacks below normal for Nevada

By: ThisIsReno

Date:

NRCS snowpack survey. Image: Ty O'Neil / This Is Reno.
NRCS snowpack survey. Image: Ty O'Neil / This Is Reno.

January snowpacks for the Silver State are below average in almost all areas, according to the USDA’s Natural Resource Conservation Service. Snow is 38-46% of normal in the Lake Tahoe, Truckee, Carson and Walker basins. The trend is consistent with below-normal snowpacks throughout the western United States. 

As a result of record-setting snowpacks in 2023, reservoir storage in northern Nevada is better than the previous year. Across Nevadaw, strong river flows were enough to meet demand and allow water to be stored in reservoirs. 

“Due to the low snowpack, NRCS January 1 streamflow forecasts are far less than last year. If conditions continue to be dry, the water stored in reservoirs will offer a buffer against drought next summer for water users in basins with reservoir storage,” federal officials said in a news release. “There is still time for the snowpack to turn around, however, [but] with each dry week, it becomes less likely snowpacks will reach their normal peak snow water amounts by spring.”

Access the January 1, 2024, Nevada Water Supply Outlook Report with additional information at the Nevada Snow Survey homepage: https://www.nrcs.usda.gov/nevada/snow-survey

Source: USDA

ThisIsReno
ThisIsRenohttps://thisisreno.com
This Is Reno is your source for award-winning independent, online Reno news and events since 2009. We are locally owned and operated.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

MORE RENO NEWS

News

Half of sagebrush rangelands are on the brink of collapse – scientists have a plan to revive them

ThisIsReno -
On average 1.3 million acres of sagebrush habitat are lost annually due to invasive species, wildfires, conifer encroachment, human interference and climate change, say researchers.

Little improvement to snowpack from last week’s storms

‘Ideal’: Snow survey brings positive news for region (photos)

Snowpack boost relies on “Miracle March”

Sierra snowpack is low, could improve with winter storms

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported, and paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Navigation

Social

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC