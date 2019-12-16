Reno/Sparks Association of REALTORS® installs officers for 2020

The Reno/Sparks Association of REALTORS® (RSAR) has formally installed its new slate of officers and directors for 2020, including Erika Lamb, REALTOR® and owner of Welcome Home Property Management and Investment, as RSAR president.
The following are the RSAR 2020 officers:
- President – Erika Lamb, Welcome Home Property Management and Investment
- President-Elect – Gary MacDonald, Dickson Realty
- Treasurer – Sarah Scattini, RE/MAX Premier Properties
- Immediate Past President – Angelica Reyes, The Right Choice Realty
- Director – John Graham, Haute Properties Nevada
- Director – Dave Hansen, Coldwell Banker Select Real Estate
- Director – Christopher Raynor, eXp Realty
- Director – Pat Schweigert, ERA Realty Central
- Director – Shelly Dougherty, ERA Realty Central
- Director – Sandra Mullet, Solid Source Realty
- Fernley Director – Joe Reisenauer, Coldwell Banker Select Real Estate
- Affiliate Director – Nick Serrano, Greater Nevada Mortgage
- Northern Nevada Regional MLS Trustee Director– Helen Graham, Haute Properties Nevada
Thank you to the following individuals completing their term on the RSAR Board of Directors:
- Brenda Aucutt, HomeGate Realty of Nevada
- Nanette Fink Eaton, Real Estate in Nevada
- Cary DeMars, Chase International Real Estate
- Margaret Palmer, Ferrari-Lund Real Estate
About The Reno/Sparks Association of REALTORS®
The Reno/Sparks Association of REALTORS® is an organization providing services to its members to ensure their success as real estate professionals, as well as protecting and promoting the consumer’s dream of homeownership. For more information visit rsar.net.
This post is paid content and does not represent the views of ThisisReno. Want to promote your business, event, or issue? Consider a sponsored post.
