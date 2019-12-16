Reno/Sparks Association of REALTORS® installs officers for 2020

SPONSORED POST

Erika Lamb

The Reno/Sparks Association of REALTORS® (RSAR) has formally installed its new slate of officers and directors for 2020, including Erika Lamb, REALTOR® and owner of Welcome Home Property Management and Investment, as RSAR president.

The following are the RSAR 2020 officers:

President – Erika Lamb, Welcome Home Property Management and Investment

President-Elect – Gary MacDonald, Dickson Realty

Treasurer – Sarah Scattini, RE/MAX Premier Properties

Immediate Past President – Angelica Reyes, The Right Choice Realty

Director – John Graham, Haute Properties Nevada

Director – Dave Hansen, Coldwell Banker Select Real Estate

Director – Christopher Raynor, eXp Realty

Director – Pat Schweigert, ERA Realty Central

Director – Shelly Dougherty, ERA Realty Central

Director – Sandra Mullet, Solid Source Realty

Fernley Director – Joe Reisenauer, Coldwell Banker Select Real Estate

Affiliate Director – Nick Serrano, Greater Nevada Mortgage

Northern Nevada Regional MLS Trustee Director– Helen Graham, Haute Properties Nevada

Thank you to the following individuals completing their term on the RSAR Board of Directors:

Brenda Aucutt, HomeGate Realty of Nevada

Nanette Fink Eaton, Real Estate in Nevada

Cary DeMars, Chase International Real Estate

Margaret Palmer, Ferrari-Lund Real Estate

About The Reno/Sparks Association of REALTORS®

The Reno/Sparks Association of REALTORS® is an organization providing services to its members to ensure their success as real estate professionals, as well as protecting and promoting the consumer’s dream of homeownership. For more information visit rsar.net.

