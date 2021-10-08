RSAR releases September 2021 existing home sales report (sponsored)

Top Market insights

RENO, Nev. (October 2021) – The Reno/Sparks Association of REALTORS® (RSAR) today released its September 2021 report on existing home sales in Reno/Sparks and Fernley, including median sales price and the number of home sales in the region. RSAR obtains its information from the Northern Nevada Regional Multiple Listing Service.

During the month of September, RSAR saw the median sales price for single-family homes in the Reno/Sparks market hold steady at $530,000 with the 4th consecutive month of the market leveling off as we head into fall. Across the board, the price of existing condominium/townhomes decreased from last month, creating opportunities for first-time homebuyers. Homes are still selling rapidly, with the average closing time of 8 days from the time the property was listed for it to go under contract.

“With housing prices remaining constant for the fourth consecutive month, buyers can now be more confident in their decision to enter the market,” said Gary MacDonald, President of the Reno/Sparks Association of REALTORS®. “Homes are still selling fairly quickly, so it’s imperative to work with an experienced Realtor who can help with the homebuying process.”

All sales numbers are for existing "stick built, single-family dwellings" only and do not include condominiums, townhomes, manufactured, modular or newly constructed homes unless otherwise stated.

Graphic courtesy of RSAR. Used with permission.

Reno/Sparks

In September 2021, Reno/Sparks had 582 sales of existing single-family homes, a decrease of 16.7 percent from last year and a 3.7 percent increase from the previous month.

The median sales price for an existing single-family residence in Reno/Sparks was $530,000, an increase of 20.5 percent from last year and no change from the previous month.

The median sales price of an existing condominium/townhome in Reno/Sparks in September 2021 was $282,500, an increase of 4.8 percent from last year.

Reno (including North Valleys)

In September 2021, Reno (including North Valleys) had 406 sales of existing single-family homes, a decrease of 17 percent from last year and a 4.4 percent increase from the previous month.

The median sales price for an existing single-family residence was $550,000, an increase of 19.6 percent from last year and a decrease of less than 1 percent from the previous month.

The existing condominium/townhome median sales price in September 2021 was $287,500, an increase of 4.5 percent from last year.

Sparks (including Spanish Springs)

In September 2021, Sparks (including Spanish Springs) had 194 sales of existing single-family homes, a decrease of 14.9 percent from last year and a decrease of 2.5 percent from the previous month.

The median sales price for an existing single-family residence was $504,0, an increase of 20.3 percent from last year and an increase of 1.4 percent from the previous month.

The existing condominium/townhome median sales price for September 2021 was $272,500, an increase of 13.5 percent from last year.

Fernley

In September 2021, Fernley had 54 sales of existing single-family homes, a 3.8 percent increase from last year and a 18.2 percent decrease from the previous month.

The median sales price for an existing single-family residence was $371,250, an increase of 29.2 percent from last year and an increase of 3.4 percent from the previous month.

