Drakulich Realty welcomes 64 new agents after merger (sponsored)

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate: Drakulich Realty (BGHRE – Drakulich Realty) announces a new merger with Transaction Realty 500, partnering with their 64 agents to offer new tools and resources for navigating the current adjustment period in the market. Owned by candidate for county commissioner Mike Clark, Transaction Realty 500 has over 12 years of experience in the Northern Nevada real estate market.

“I am excited to be able to pass along my office to such an experienced and dedicated team,” says Clark. “As I pursue my political career, I know the agency will be in good hands with the Drakulich team.”

Better Homes and Gardens is celebrating 100 years this September, while the BHGRE – Drakulich Realty has been in business in Northern Nevada for 50 years. As the only local lifestyle brand in real estate, they focus on partnering with agents to leverage the power of one of America’s most iconic brands with 50+ years of results in Northern Nevada.

“Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate – Drakulich Realty provides tools and resources aimed at ease and profitability for their agents,” says Bob Cross, Director of Business Development. “These include the unique and powerful tools like technology, support, training, and marketing.”

The merger was celebrated with a welcome party and training for new agents at the Rancharrah Clubhouse. Joined by Julie Reeves, Joseph Delos Reyes, and Chris Nichols of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Corporate Offices, the focus of the merger and consecutive training will be on helping agents with growth and development, as well as providing the tools and resources to create better, more efficient ways of practicing real estate.

“We are focused on opportunities to grow, and this is only the beginning,” says Bryan Drakulich, owner of Drakulich Realty. “We are excited for more partnerships like this in the future; right now, we are focused on where we are going, and how we are going to do it.”

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.