RSAR hosts 2021 Annual Awards and Recognition Banquet (sponsored)

The Reno/Sparks Association of REALTORS® (RSAR) hosted their Annual Awards and Recognition Banquet in November 2021 to celebrate their yearly achievements with members, honored guests, and their Board of Directors.

The following RSAR members won the following awards:

2021 Abraham Curry Award – Fred McElroy

Named after the “Father of Carson City,” the Abraham Curry award is given in the same spirit for distinguished service to the real estate industry and our community. Fred McElroy works for Dickson Realty with a focus on residential real estate in Reno.

2021 Affiliate of the Year Award – Carrie Bryan

This long-standing award was created to honor the outstanding service and commitment of the Affiliate members of the Association. Carrie Bryan has been a member of RSAR since 2014. She currently works as a senior mortgage loan originator at Summit Funding, Inc.

2021 Educator of the Year Award – Pat Schweigert

The Educator of the Year is awarded based on instructor evaluation scores, and involvement in the REALTOR® organization and the community. Pat Schweigert received this award for her work reshaping RSAR’s education department. She currently serves as the president of ERA Realty Central, with over 40 years of experience in the real estate industry.

2021 Mat Gibbons Good Neighbor Award – Sarah Scattini

This award is given to recognize a REALTOR® member of the Reno/Sparks Association of REALTORS® for their continuing service to the Association, high ethical and professional caliber, and distinguished volunteer service to the community. Sarah Scattini has 17 years of experience in the real estate industry, and she currently serves as the 2022 RSAR president.

2021 Realtor of the Year Award – Gary MacDonald

This is the most prestigious award that can be given by the Reno/ Sparks Association of REALTORS®. Gary MacDonald is the immediate past president of RSAR. He is currently in his eighth year of real estate at Dickson Realty.

“There’s a lot of growth that we can do,” said RSAR immediate past president Gary MacDonald while accepting his award. “There’s a lot of things that we can achieve as we work together.”

To learn more about other RSAR and their initiatives, head over to rsar.realtor.

About The Reno/Sparks Association of REALTORS®

The Reno/Sparks Association of REALTORS® is an organization providing services to its members to ensure their success as real estate professionals, as well as protecting and promoting the consumer’s dream of homeownership. For more information, visit rsar.realtor.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.