Tacos and margaritas steal the show at Tacos Tijuana Cantina on Longley Lane

When I think of great taco spots, most seem to be in Midtown or downtown. While I will travel for a good taco, it is nice to have a spot closer to home for a quick lunch or dinner with the family.

At Tacos Tijuana Cantina I can get my taco fix without leaving South Reno since the restaurant moved to a Longley Lane location (one that used to house an Indian restaurant). But don’t worry, it’s undergone a complete redesign.

I like a taqueria that feels like a taqueria—no white tablecloths needed. Tacos Tijuana fits the bill with its bright murals, colorful bar and stone plates with traditional Mexican painted designs. All you need to do is add a pitcher of margaritas and the ambiance is complete.

And yes, while ambiance matters when dining, the food is, of course, front of mind. And the Google reviews don’t lie. This quaint taco spot boasts a 4.4 rating for its extensive menu of tacos, burritos and other Mexican specialties.

Tacos Tijuana Cantina is at 7499 Longley Lane in Reno. Bob Conrad / THIS IS RENO

Since taco is in the name, that’s where we started. Street tacos come in various meats and are available in quantities of two, three or four, served alongside traditional Spanish rice and beans topped with melted cheese. We opted for the carne asada and were impressed by the overflowing mini tortillas (served two per taco, of course), which were finished with pico de gallo and served with lime wedges.

We also ordered an al pastor burrito. While we opted for a dry burrito with red sauce on the side, you can also order it wet with your choice of sauce. The red al pastor inside was delicious and slightly crispy, although the promise of pineapple was what first caught my eye. That felt a bit like an afterthought—present but lackluster. The pineapple flavor wasn’t really there.

The rest of the menu is robust, with full breakfast offerings (the restaurant opens at 8 a.m.) and plenty for lunch and dinner served until 9 p.m. There is even a kid’s menu, and the space is decidedly family-friendly, including a spacious dining room. A television in the bar offers a more adult experience.

Of course, every meal starts with a basket of tortilla chips and a side of salsa, and the challenge is not to fill up before the main course arrives. A very mild sauce is typically placed on the table, but if you ask, they’ll bring you something with a bit more heat.

If you’re asking us—and I guess you are if you’re reading this—it’s hard to visit a Mexican restaurant and not order a margarita, even if you opt for a virgin variety. Multiple flavors, including peach, raspberry and guava, are available, served blended or on ice. Classic margaritas, of course, are available as well, with salted or tajin rims. And you can upgrade to a Cadillac.

The best deal on the menu is ordering a 48-oz. pitcher for $28. We were able to pour six on-the-rocks margaritas out of one pitcher, which makes it easy to share. The option for blended drinks is there, too.

