Midtown welcomes a new wings restaurant: Wing King 775

If Wing King 775 is king of anything, it’s flavor. The new wing and burger spot boasts 100 flavors on its regular menu — plus a secret menu that includes even more — including BBQ sauces and dry rubs. Whether you choose traditional wings, strips or boneless nuggets, you can mix and match from the long list of flavors ranging from mild to hot.

Wing King is new to the Reno food scene after opening in February in the Pueblo Street building that housed Gaslamp. The space is ample for a wing restaurant and includes a full bar and two seating areas (one in the bar and a separate dining room separated by the lobby). They also host weekly events, including karaoke.

Open six days per week (closed on Tuesdays), the main food offering here is wings. We recommend ordering over the phone or in person (the online ordering system is a bit cumbersome). Choose from one pound to 14 pounds — yes, seriously — and between the three types of wings.

All sauce and dry rub combinations are offered for each, with more than 100 to choose from; I can’t possibly run through them all. I will note, however, that even some of the mild sauces offer plenty of flavor and even a hint of heat, just missing that spicy kick the medium and hot options boast.

I’m a big fan of flavors like Tennessee BBQ, Carolina Gold and mild chipotle, but there’s everything from lemon pepper and triple garlic to chili lime hot and sweet chili hot. There’s even an entire Asian flavor section dedicated to tastes like spicy garlic and lemonyaki. Plus, I’ve heard the secret menu boasts even more unique flavors. I won’t give it all away, but the chicken and waffles flavor is worthy of mention, with a maple glaze sauce and wings rolled in waffle crumbles — yum. The bar at Wing King 775 on E. Pueblo Street in Reno, Nev. Image provided by Wing King 775

If you choose to toss your wings in one sauce, you can still get a side of anything else to double up on the flavor and create endless combinations. If you ordered anything hot, I highly recommend a side of ranch dressing to cool it down.

While wings take center stage, there are options for other grub. Many combos come with a side of French fries, a perfect combination of crispy on the outside and soft on the inside and truly a menu standout. And for a bonus, you can add any dry rub to the mix. There are also fried pickles and mushrooms, Gouda bites, onion rings, mozzarella sticks and more.

If you’d rather have a burger, there’s more than a handful on the menu, too. Choose between the Bomb Diggity Brown Sugar Bourbon Burger (and consider throwing that dry rub onto your fries), which features a ½-pound patty, Gouda bites, onion rings, spinach, tomatoes, pickles, bacon, BSB and mayonnaise on a gourmet bun. Or choose another fun moniker like the Dank Ass (can we write that? [Yes. –Ed.]) Applewood Burger with the same half-pound patty, Gouda bites, onion rings, spinach, tomatoes, pickles, bacon and applewood BBQ sauce.

If you’re dining in, take advantage of the bar menu. Of course, there are sodas, including some fun options such as Purple Drink, but you can also mix up cocktails, take shots or wash down an order of spicy wings with a cold brew.

With this many flavor combos — and the choice for a secret menu I haven’t fully explored — it’s safe to say I’ll be back and maybe carbo-loading before a night out in Midtown.

