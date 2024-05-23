60.5 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
Food & DrinkNews

Calafuria debuts a Speakeasy-style bar on Center Street

By: Nora Tarte

Date:

Tucked in the back of Calafuria, an Italian restaurant on Center Street, a new bar, No. 731, has opened.
Tucked in the back of Calafuria, an Italian restaurant on Center Street, new bar, No. 731, has opened. Nora Tarte / THIS IS RENO

Tucked behind Center Street’s Calafuria, a new bar, No. 731, has opened. Almost a speakeasy, the bar itself has no street access—instead, you have to walk around Calafuria’s dining deck. There are signs that make the remodeled home easy to find.

The space is indeed an old home reimagined as a bar, with upstairs and down seating. There are even two full bathrooms and a kitchen original to the house (although remodeled over the years). You are welcome to use the facilities, but the kitchen isn’t used for food prep or cooking, and I’m guessing they prefer guests not to hop in the shower.

The downstairs has been transformed into a quaint bar, with shelving created to house and display a collection of liquors. A bartender makes specialty cocktails and classic Italian sippers in the space, but the small menu of food comes from Calafuria’s kitchen.

Drinks at No. 731
Drinks at No. 731 in midtown Reno. Nora Tarte / THIS IS RENO

This set-up isn’t an option to dine at the Italian villa without a wait, however. No. 731 offers just a few small menu items, including sandwiches, meat and cheese plates, pickled vegetables or marinated olives. It’s marketed as stuzzichini or Italian starters. If you pair enough of the dishes together, you can create your own makeshift charcuterie board with all the fixings. 

However, the drinks here take center stage. The specialty cocktails include a rosemary-nuanced old fashioned called the Calafuria Old Fashioned, spirit-forward and served over one giant ice cube with a sprig of rosemary. A traditional old fashioned is available, too. Another popular item is the limoncello spritz. A cousin of the Aperol spritz, this prosecco-based Italian cocktail uses limoncello instead of Aperol and is finished with fresh mint. Italian margaritas, a negroni, espresso martinis and glasses of wine and beer are also available.

The true gem of the bar is probably its ambiance. The back lawn behind Calafuria has also been repurposed to serve as part of the experience at No. 731. Outdoor patio tables and chairs are open to the lawn so that you can sip coffee, split a bottle of Nebbiolo or select one of seven mocktails, including a version of that rosemary old fashioned mentioned above.

Overhead, string lights add a dreamy, fairy garden element for an experience that feels a world away from the hustle and bustle of midtown nightlife and is perfect for a breezy summer evening. 

Despite the open backyard feel, and the family-friendly experience at Calafuria, No. 731 is strictly a 21-and-over venue, open Wednesday through Sunday after 4 p.m.

For now, No. 731 is operating as a bar—dedicated to European flair and Italian specials—and the plan is to offer community events such as classic film nights on the lawn and art shows. The space can also be rented for private events, using both upstairs and down.

More

Cheese and meat plates No. 731. Nora Tarte / THIS IS RENO
Cheese and meat plates No. 731. Nora Tarte / THIS IS RENO
Nora Tarte
Nora Tarte
Nora Heston Tarte is a long-time Reno resident living on the southside of town. In addition to food, her hobbies include wine, hiking, yoga and travel. She is also the managing editor of a regional, lifestyle publication and freelances for other publications most frequently in the travel space. Nora received her bachelor's in Journalism from California State University, Sacramento before graduating from University of Nebraska, Lincoln with a master’s in Professional Journalism. You can follow her travel adventures, and local exploits, on her Instagram account @wanderlust_n_wine.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

MORE RENO NEWS

Food & Drink

Tasteful Tangle opens on Kings Row

Nora Tarte -
New Reno business Tasteful Tangle opened at the end of March. From a small space in Viewcrest Shopping Center on Kings Row, Tasteful Tangle offers quick-grab meals of restaurant quality.

Dubs Sports Lounge is The Stick reimagined

New market eatery Pasta La Vista gives nod to pop culture

Another Reno classic: PJ & Company 

Café Central celebrates the grand reopening of its bar with signature drinks

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported, and paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Navigation

Social

Connect

© 2024 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC