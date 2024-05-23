Calafuria debuts a Speakeasy-style bar on Center Street

Tucked behind Center Street’s Calafuria, a new bar, No. 731, has opened. Almost a speakeasy, the bar itself has no street access—instead, you have to walk around Calafuria’s dining deck. There are signs that make the remodeled home easy to find.

The space is indeed an old home reimagined as a bar, with upstairs and down seating. There are even two full bathrooms and a kitchen original to the house (although remodeled over the years). You are welcome to use the facilities, but the kitchen isn’t used for food prep or cooking, and I’m guessing they prefer guests not to hop in the shower.

The downstairs has been transformed into a quaint bar, with shelving created to house and display a collection of liquors. A bartender makes specialty cocktails and classic Italian sippers in the space, but the small menu of food comes from Calafuria’s kitchen. Drinks at No. 731 in midtown Reno. Nora Tarte / THIS IS RENO

This set-up isn’t an option to dine at the Italian villa without a wait, however. No. 731 offers just a few small menu items, including sandwiches, meat and cheese plates, pickled vegetables or marinated olives. It’s marketed as stuzzichini or Italian starters. If you pair enough of the dishes together, you can create your own makeshift charcuterie board with all the fixings.

However, the drinks here take center stage. The specialty cocktails include a rosemary-nuanced old fashioned called the Calafuria Old Fashioned, spirit-forward and served over one giant ice cube with a sprig of rosemary. A traditional old fashioned is available, too. Another popular item is the limoncello spritz. A cousin of the Aperol spritz, this prosecco-based Italian cocktail uses limoncello instead of Aperol and is finished with fresh mint. Italian margaritas, a negroni, espresso martinis and glasses of wine and beer are also available.

The true gem of the bar is probably its ambiance. The back lawn behind Calafuria has also been repurposed to serve as part of the experience at No. 731. Outdoor patio tables and chairs are open to the lawn so that you can sip coffee, split a bottle of Nebbiolo or select one of seven mocktails, including a version of that rosemary old fashioned mentioned above.

Overhead, string lights add a dreamy, fairy garden element for an experience that feels a world away from the hustle and bustle of midtown nightlife and is perfect for a breezy summer evening.

Despite the open backyard feel, and the family-friendly experience at Calafuria, No. 731 is strictly a 21-and-over venue, open Wednesday through Sunday after 4 p.m.

For now, No. 731 is operating as a bar—dedicated to European flair and Italian specials—and the plan is to offer community events such as classic film nights on the lawn and art shows. The space can also be rented for private events, using both upstairs and down.

https://calafuriareno.com/731

725 South Center Street