WCSD attorney wants approval to spend $500,000 to defend lawsuits by school trustee Jeff Church

Washoe County School Board Trustee Jeff Church last week filed a second lawsuit against the district. The petition is requesting WCSD investigate an allegation of sexual harassment levied at Church. Church said he is being unfairly maligned by bogus allegations, and the district refuses to investigate.

“On December 11, 2023, Church filed a formal complaint regarding the allegations of harassment made against him,” the suit notes. “The complaint form indicates steps were taken by Church to resolve the issue, including discussions with relevant personnel. He expresses concern over the WCSD’s indifferent response to his requests for an investigation or review of video evidence. He filed a Public Document Request under NRS 239, which revealed the video confirming his innocence.”

Late last year, he sued the district after it refused to give him the public record he had ordered. The document, an application by a citizen to a volunteer committee, indicated the application is a public document, but WCSD’s legal counsel refused to give it to Church.

He sued. The case remains pending in district court.

Church was notified on Monday, after his second lawsuit, that Rombardo is now requesting approval from the school board to spend up to $500,000 from the WCSD general fund “to defend the District against lawsuits, complaints, and other actions filed by Jeffrey Church and/or supported by Jeffrey Church.” School board trustee sues district after being denied access to public records

Rombardo noted district’s general fund “is used to fund schools including programs for students and the majority of the District employees’ salaries and benefits…” The $500,000 would be used to hire outside legal counsel.

Although Church’s lawsuits are specifically cited as a reason for the $500,000 request, WCSD spokesperson Michelle Anderson said the amount is for potential lawsuits as well.

“The amount of money is not for the two case that Church has filed in the last two months, but rather to set money aside in order to be prepared should it be needed for the future given the current pattern,” she said.

Church called the situation targeted harassment that is occurring “on a daily basis.”

“This is so like the Sparks firefighter situation when, after stonewalling, an independent investigation cleared the accused citizen,” Church told This Is Reno. “[A] half a million dollars versus the minor cost of a needed investigation. Any reasonable person can see the absurdity here.”

A letter given to Church Monday by Rombardo also says the trustees, at their next meeting on Tuesday, may openly discuss Church’s “character, alleged misconduct, professional competence or mental health.”

Church said he found out about Rombardo’s letter when the Reno Gazette-Journal contacted him, prior to his receiving it.

“These accusations harm my run for elective office,” he said, noting he is going to run for reelection for his board seat. He also said other trustees “may be part of that conspiracy. I urge the voters to throw these trustees out. Three of these seats are up, me being fourth.”

School officials did not respond to a request for comment about the case.

“I am the victim of [a] false and fabricated allegation proven false by video showing I was elsewhere [at the time of the alleged harassment],” Church said. “I also ask, why would the District not protect me? Not a penny should be spent on employees making false accusations. I should be the one who gets an attorney.”

Rombardo, in the letter, indicated wanting to deny the investigation into allegations against Church, citing “the protected First Amendment speech of female whistleblowers.” He also hinted that those employees may have already been harassed.

The school board in 2021 tried to censure Church, allegedly for violating several board policies. Led by then board President Angie Taylor, the censure attempt was met with a crowd of people attending a board meeting to support Church. They held signs calling the censure meeting a “kangaroo court.” Taylor dropped the case after an angry protest.

In the past, the district has hired outside counsel for other investigations, such as when a trustee had moved out of her district but remained in her seat. WCSD also hired legal counsel after school staff had given cannabis back to a student the district said was a confidential informant. The outside counsel in that case ultimately confirmed the version of events Trina Olsen, an administrator WCSD tried to fire, alleged.

Church is represented by attorney Luke Busby, who also represents This Is Reno in public records litigation.