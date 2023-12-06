School board trustee sues district after being denied access to public records

Washoe County School Board Trustee Jeff Church this week sued the Washoe County School District after being denied access to copies of public records. Church in July requested copies of resumes of those who applied to volunteer with the district’s Safe and Healthy Schools Commission and emails about how committee members were chosen.

“WCSD has had a rash of violence of in the past few years, and the Safe and Healthy Schools Commission makes recommendations on preventing violence in schools,” the lawsuit notes. “Church believes that is one of the more important committees that advises the WCSD Board of Trustees.”

WCSD’s paralegal, Breanne Read, refused to release the resumes and emails about who applied to be on the committee. She said the information has to be kept confidential to protect the volunteers.

“Given the personal nature of the requested information, the release of said information is likely to result in harassment, endangerment, risk of mistreatment or similar harm, especially given the current political climate surrounding said positions,” she wrote when denying Church the records.

Church was not alone in wanting the information. Sarah Johns with Nevada’s Center for Entrepreneurship and Technology also requested the resumes of potential candidates.

“The form used by WCSD… expressly states that the applications are public. For WCSD to now claim otherwise is absurd.”

“I support the committee structure, and I support Board meeting efficiency,” she wrote in a public comment to the board in July. “However, could the resumes be provided as part of the public records act, and have the candidates’ names redacted?”

Read alleged release of the information would harm the district’s ability to recruit volunteers.

“Further, the District’s process seeks to prevent such harassment, endangerment, risk of mistreatment or similar harm in order to recruit qualified applicants for volunteer positions on public bodies. Releasing said information and treatment of such applicants would negatively impact the District’s ability to recruit and receive applications from qualified volunteers.”

But Church, in the lawsuit, called WCSD’s claims ridiculous.

“At the outset, the form used by WCSD in Exhibit 3 expressly states that the applications are public,” the suit notes. “For WCSD to now claim otherwise is absurd. Undefined ‘Privacy Interests’ do not provide grounds for failing to disclose the communication of public officials and records of applications for government employment.

“Understanding WCSD’s selection process, including communications regarding applicants and the rationale behind the choices made, is crucial for public oversight. This transparency ensures that the process is fair, unbiased, and aligned with the community’s best interests.”

School district spokesperson Vickie Campbell called WCSD’s response fair.

“The WCSD has always had a difficult time filling positions on volunteer committees,” she said. “In order to address this issue, the district created a fair process to all applicants that balances their privacy with the public’s right to know.”

Washoe County Commissioner Mike Clark earlier this year expressed similar complaints about the transparency of the board and commission application and selection process. County staff in March rolled out new policies and procedures for the process, including more board input and inclusion of redacted applications in board materials.

The Nevada Supreme Court has overturned public record denials after local governments asserted harm may be caused by releasing public records. The Nevada Public Records Act also has a built-in provision that gives governments immunity from liability should any damage arise from releasing information.

Church is represented by attorney Luke Busby, who also represents This Is Reno in public records litigation.

WCSD officials did not respond to a request for comment.

Read the complaint

