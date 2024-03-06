Video: Quest Counseling expands mental health services in the community 

By Michelle Baker

Quest Counseling hosted an open house at their newly acquired location on Friday, March 1. The event was open to the public.

The move to the 20,000-square-foot building at 6110 Plumas St. has allowed Quest to hire more staff, upgrade its technology and offer additional services to its clients.



“We have more office space, we’ve hired many new staff,” founder Jolene Dalluhn said. “[We’re] just really focused on growing the field.”

Quest Counseling was started in 2005 by Dalluhn and Debra Kamka. Their goal was to provide education about substance use prevention to youth in the community. The nonprofit has grown into a facility that offers counseling and outpatient programs for children and adults.

They now have 27 clinicians and offer new services like perinatal mental health programs for new mothers and child and youth outpatient psychiatric services that include play therapy for children.



“There’s a huge demand for counseling and treatment services, and I think we’re more equipped in this building to really serve more of the population that present to our door,” Dalluhn said.

In a University of Nevada, Reno study published in 2022, Nevada ranked 51st in overall mental health rankings in the country, signaling that many Nevadans deal with mental illness but struggle to find help.

“The community has really embraced this move,” Dalluhn said. “We’ve had an amazing turnout for our open house. And everybody knows that we need more behavioral health services in Reno.”

More information on Quest Counseling and its services is at https://www.questreno.com/.