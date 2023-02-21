42.4 F
Reno
Drug-free depression treatment now available in Reno (sponsored)

By: ThisIsReno

Image courtesy NeuroStar. Used with permission.

Reno Tahoe Pain Associates is now offering NeuroStar Advanced Therapy, a safe, effective non-drug treatment option for patients with major depression. 

NeuroStar Advanced Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation therapy is an outpatient treatment that takes as little as nineteen minutes per session. Focused magnetic pulses, similar to an MRI, are used to stimulate underactive areas of the brain to control depression symptoms.

“In our field of chronic pain, we have delt with many patients who also, unfortunately, suffer from severe depression and anxiety,” said Dr. Ali Nairizi, board-certified anesthesiologist and interventional pain specialist at Reno Tahoe Pain Associates. “We’re excited to offer this treatment and improve the quality of life for our patients, specifically those who have not experienced relief from antidepressants therapy.” 

A recent trial done by the National Institute of Mental Health showed patients treated with TMS using the NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, were four times more likely to achieve remission compared to patients receiving sham treatment.

The office is currently looking to identify individuals in the community who suffer from major depressive disorder, also known as anxious depression. To find out if NueroStar is right for you, please complete the survey below. https://phq9web.azurewebsites.net/PHQ9/Survey/83731.

