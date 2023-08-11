Behavioral health agency in Reno (sponsored)

86 F
Reno
Sai Mental Health and Substance Abuse Treatment. Image credit Jeanette Bussey, Sai Mental Health CEO. Used with permission.

Mental health and substance abuse treatment for teens and adults

Sai Mental Health and Substance Abuse offers two agencies in Northern Nevada to treat our community with Mental Health and Substance Abuse challenges.

Sai Mental Health Agency is an outpatient Behavioral Health agency which offers services to clients ages 12+ for Mental Health and/or Substance Abuse. At Sai, we offer Individual/Family Mental Health and Substance Abuse sessions, Medication Management, Suboxone Treatment for Opioid Addiction, Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) for Co-Occurring Disorders and Chemical Dependency and groups for Anger Management, Survivors of Trauma, DBT and Drugs and Alcohol.

All services are available either in-person or by Telehealth. All services are available in Spanish.

Sai Residential Treatment Center is a Behavioral Health Residential Care Home located in Northwest Reno, NV. We are committed to providing comprehensive Behavioral Healthcare for adolescents ages 12-17 with mental health and/or substance use disorders.

Sai Residential Treatment Center offers a safe and comfortable treatment program for teens in our community. All residents will live in a beautiful home-like setting in order to foster a sense of safety in their treatment journey. 

Residents will follow a daily schedule/routine including group therapy by Licensed Clinicians, Nurses and Mental Health Technicians; individual and family therapy, music and art therapy, educational time to keep up with schoolwork, recreational therapy and day to day activities such as chores, homecooked meals and fun time. 

Our goal at Sai Mental Health is to assist our young people and their families in achieving healthy life skills and tools/skills to cope with mental health and/or substance abuse challenges. 

To schedule an appointment for an Assessment or gather more information, please call 775-800-1136.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.

