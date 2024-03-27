50.7 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
BusinessNews

NV leaders call for clean energy investments options for all

By: ThisIsReno

Date:

solar-panels-1477987_1920-300x200-8449753-9194757
Image by Photo Mix from Pixabay

By Alex Gonzalez / Public News Service

Nevada state leaders held a workshop on clean energy home upgrades and discussed how people can leverage available tax credits on solar power, heat pump appliances, and weatherization projects.

State Sen. Dina Neal (D-Las Vegas) said while there are many beneficial federal investments coming to the Silver State that can help Nevadans save on utility bills, she wants to see more work being done to ensure communities of color and low-income households can tap into them.

“Typically in our community we are under-banked, under-loaned,” said Neal, “so what are the chances of us getting it anyway? You have to be able to make it reachable for those communities that are already in that situation, meaning they don’t have access to capital, they don’t have a good credit score.”

A study found that majority Black and Hispanic neighborhoods in the U.S. installed 69% and 30% fewer rooftop solar systems respectively, than majority white neighborhoods.

Neal said there are programs making a difference, like NV Energy’s Qualified Appliance Replacement program which aims to help limited-income homeowners and renters replace select older, inefficient household appliances with newer, more efficient models.

Nevada Clean Energy Fund Loan Officer and Program Manager Will Pregman said organizations like his are there to help connect Nevadans and contractor businesses with incentive programs.

Pregman said among the biggest challenges in realizing clean energy investments is the high up-front costs.

But for him, it’s all about being an efficient energy consumer, which he said saves money down the line.

“So it is about reducing energy usage and making that energy usage more efficient,” said Pregman, “and that happens with the clean technology that is incentivized by these renewable rebates and tax credits.”

Pregman said they’ve launched their Residential Energy Upgrade Program, also referred to as RE-UP, which was designed to create affordable financing options for clean energy upgrades and repairs for low or moderate-income Nevadans.

He contended the loans they offer through RE-UP, combined with rebates, taxes credits and other incentives can help Nevadans lower their utility bills.

ThisIsReno
ThisIsRenohttps://thisisreno.com
This Is Reno is your source for award-winning independent, online Reno news and events since 2009. We are locally owned and operated.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

MORE RENO NEWS

Business

Sen. Cortez Masto touts clean energy accomplishments at biofuel plant east of Reno (photos)

Eric Marks -
Officials from Fulcrum BioEnergy hosted Senator Catherine Cortez Masto and members of the press Friday at the company’s new plant east of Sparks off of USA Parkway.

Community based solar option begins in earnest with newly launched NV Energy program

Rural communities push back against solar projects in Nevada

660-acre solar facility planned near Flanigan

Despite clouds, new solar facility shines

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported, and paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Navigation

Social

Connect

© 2024 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC