660-acre solar facility planned near Flanigan

An adjustment to the Truckee Meadows Regional Plan was approved by Washoe County commissioners on Tuesday to make way for a solar facility near a ghost town almost 50 miles northwest of Reno.

The project would be built south of Flanigan in the area of Fish Springs and Anaho roads, Herlong and Indian lanes, and Calvado and Rainbow ways.

“This is the initial part of the process,” Commission Chairman Bob Lucey said. “This will come back. Obviously if we find this is in conformance, it will go onto the Regional Governing Board for discussion as it is of regional significance.”

The Regional Planning Governing Board is part of the Truckee Meadows Regional Planning Agency. Board members consist of some Washoe County commissioners, along with Reno and Sparks city council members.

Flanigan was once a town at the junction of the Western Pacific Railroad and the Fernley & Lassen Railway.

The builder, Valhalla, N.Y.-based CED Rock Springs Solar LLC, plans to establish a 120-megawatt solar energy center on 660 contagious acres. It’s also proposing an 84-megawatt solar energy storage system and new substation, along with a short 34.5-kilovolt overhead transmission line connecting from the project switchyard to an existing 345-kilovolt transmission line.

Construction is expected to begin in late 2022, with the facility being operational by December 2023. However, the dates may be extended one year depending upon NV Energy’s interconnection construction schedule and energy generation needs.

During peak construction, the site is expected to generate 150 to 200 jobs. Once operational, it will have five full-time jobs.

CED Rock Springs Solar’s application was also approved unanimously by the Washoe County Planning Commission on May 4.

