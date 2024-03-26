51.9 F
Sponsored

Metcalf Builders President & CEO Bryce Clutts appointed for second term on the Douglas County Planning Commission and named new board member of EDAWN (sponsored)

By: The Ferraro Group

Date:

Bryce Clutts. Image courtesy of Metcalf Builders. Used with permission.

Metcalf Builders announced today that its President and CEO Bryce Clutts has been appointed for a second term to serve on the Douglas County Planning Commission. In addition to this reappointment, Clutts has been named as a new board member of the Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada (EDAWN).

The Douglas County Planning Commission is an advisory body to the Board of Commissioners and is responsible for providing advice on land use planning matters, reviewing development applications for compliance with county plans / ordinances, including amendments to the Douglas Master Plan and the Development Code. As a member of the Planning Commission, Clutts will continue to contribute his expertise and leadership towards maintaining sustainable development practices and enhancing the quality of life within this community.

In his new role as a board member of EDAWN, Clutts will help advise on driving economic growth and prosperity in the Reno-Sparks region. Established in 1983, EDAWN operates as a private/public partnership with a mission to attract new companies, bolster the success of existing businesses, and support emerging enterprises.

“As I continue my service to the citizens of Douglas County and embark on a new chapter with EDAWN, I am deeply honored and excited to continue to do my part to build a better future for N. Nevada,” said Clutts.

For more information about Metcalf Builders and its portfolio of construction projects, please visit www.metcalfbuilders.com.

About Metcalf Builders  

As a leading general contractor, Metcalf specializes in commercial construction and construction management in both the public and private sectors. The firm’s owners, employees and staff come from diverse backgrounds in commercial construction, with work spanning across the United States. Its philosophy that “together we are building the future” allows the company to maintain a trusting and proactive approach with its clients and its vast array of projects.  

Since Metcalf’s inception in 1994, its mission has been to create a full-service commercial construction company with professionals that have integrity and skills to achieve objectives through an open, interactive culture that fosters a team approach and a thorough understanding of clients’ needs. The Metcalf team believes in developing relationships to deliver the optimum combination of cost, quality and timing while addressing specific project requirements. Its professionals hold decades of experience in all forms of construction to accomplish this. More information can be accessed at www.metcalfbuilders.com.  

