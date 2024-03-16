City Council approves spending extra $70 million for water purification project

Reno City Council members on Wednesday approved a $70 million bond to provide additional funding for the American Flat Advanced Purified Water Project. The city must now receive approval from the Washoe County Debt Management Commission to proceed with issuing the bond.

The American Flat project was first approved in 2022. It was originally slated to cost $118 million but that number almost doubled to $221 million.

The project is a partnership split 70/30 between the City of Reno and Truckee Meadows Water Authority (TMWA). Reno’s share is $154 million, funded with $84 million in cash from the sewer fund and the $70 million bond. The bond will be repaid through the sewer fund over 30 years.

Once complete, operating costs will be split 50/50 between Reno and TMWA.

Vicki Van Buren, the city’s director of finance, said the 87% cost increase on the project is due to a number of reasons, the largest being a 75% increase in the cost of construction for water and wastewater projects over the past three years. In addition, the project now includes treatment for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) and a public education and engagement center, as well as enhanced piping and pump capacity.

PFAS last spring was confirmed to be polluting that area of the North Valleys.

In August 2022, the council approved a resolution pledging a maximum $45 million in sewer bonds.

The Reno-Stead Water Reclamation Facility expansion will provide the effluent disposal solution for the North Valleys, according to the council’s meeting agenda. When completed, the facility will generate potable water as opposed to treated effluent that is returned to the Truckee River.

“This is a true resiliency project,” Van Buren said.

The project is approaching its final design phase, and the next step is to hire a contractor once the design is complete.

Funding was approved unanimously by the council. The Garat/Humphrey House, 655 South Arlington Ave., was added to the City of Reno Register of Historic Places March 13, 2024. Photo: City of Reno

Two Reno homes added to historic register

Council members approved the addition of two Reno homes to the city’s Register of Historic Places.

Casa del Rey, 990 Joaquin Miller Drive, was built around 1935 by W.E. Barnard in the Spanish Colonial Revival architectural style. It’s part of the Newlands Historic District and the Newlands Manor subdivision.

The Garat/Humphrey House, 655 South Arlington Ave., is also in the Newlands Historic District and was built sometime between 1906 and 1912. It remained unaltered into the 2000s.

City planner Jeff Foster noted in the staff report that the home is a “rare, significant and impressive example of the Asian-influenced Craftsman style in Reno,” and retains six out of seven qualities of integrity as defined by city code. The home’s architectural features, which include flared roof eaves, Craftsman-style elements, and a prominent porch, all lent themselves to the historic designation.

Other items

Provided by the City of Reno

– Council approved a $1.26 million contract for a cross-connection sewer project. The project includes removing connections between the city’s storm drain and sanitary sewer systems in areas near Fifth Street and Evans Avenue, Fourth Street and Morrill Avenue, and others.

– Council approved an agreement with the Regional Transportation Commission for the 2025 fiscal year. Projects include maintenance, traffic signal intersection improvements and roadway reconstruction. There are four large projects included in the agreement which include the Downtown Reno Micromobility Project, the West Fourth Street Safety Project, the Moya Boulevard Widening Project and Sixth Street for All Project.

– Council denied an appeal regarding a fence dispute between two neighbors. In October 2023, the Development Services Department approved a fence permit to construct 150 linear feet of wood fence with fabric on top at a residence on Outlook Drive. The height was permitted to be four feet within the front yard transitioning to six feet and extending to the rear property line.

A site improvement permit was approved to construct around 200 linear feet of rock retaining walls less than four feet in height to address drainage. Shortly after, the adjoining property owner contested the permit, arguing it should not have been issued and that staff was mistaken in reviewing the permit.

They argued that the fence created an “unattractive neighborhood feature” and that “hanging shade fabric between posts will be ugly” and would be visible from their property. They were also concerned that the retaining wall would direct water drainage onto their property. However, a review of the proposed drainage showed water would not be rerouted off the property. The case went to an appeal in January during which a hearing officer determined the city did not abuse its discretion in approving the permits. The appellant then appealed the decision to the Reno City Council. The council upheld the hearing officer’s denial of the appeal by a 5-2 vote with Council members Jenny Brekhus and Meghan Ebert voting against.

– Council accepted a donation from the Reno Firefighters Association (Local 731) to the Reno Fire Department of gym equipment for use by on-duty personnel at an estimated value of $6,500.