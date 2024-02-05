UNR lawsuits: Fan fired, Vik settles

At least two University of Nevada, Reno faculty members are no longer with the university after filing federal lawsuits against the institution.

Engineering Professor Feifei Fan said she was fired by UNR on Jan. 19. No reason or other information was provided. Another plaintiff, Communications Studies Professor Tennley Vik is also no longer with UNR, according to her attorney, after her case was settled. University officials confirmed her last day was Jan. 25.

Fan last fall became a cause celebre after she published a GoFundMe fundraiser to generate funds for her lawsuit against UNR, as first reported by This Is Reno. She alleged being sex trafficked while a graduate student and being exploited.

The Chronicle of Higher Education picked up her story after students protested a UNR business building groundbreaking event in support of Fan. Students demanded more transparency for Title IX investigations, which many alleged were for years not properly investigated.

Fan moved to dismiss her own lawsuit after facing losses in court. She initially said withdrawing her complaint would allow more time to sue UNR again.

The engineering professor accused in her complaint, Yanyao Jiang, is also no longer with UNR. University officials confirmed his last day was Jan. 19.

Vik’s lawsuit, where she alleged sexual harassment by a colleague – allegations supported by other colleagues – was settled in federal court. Vik also said her Title IX complaints weren’t investigated for years.

Her attorney would not comment on her settlement.

Jimmie Manning, the professor accused in Vik’s complaint, remains employed at UNR and serves as the communications department chair.