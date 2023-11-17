Fan moves to dismiss lawsuit against UNR

UNR mechanical engineering professor Feifei Fan filed a motion this week to dismiss her lawsuit against the university for what she described as years of abuse, rape and exploitation by another professor.

The motion was filed “without prejudice,” meaning if the judge grants the request, Fan could refile in the future. UNR faculty member launches GoFundMe, alleges decade of abuse and retaliation

Fan’s lawsuit against the university was launched Dec. 22, 2022 by her former attorney Ryan Cann. Over the course of more than 10 months, multiple motions and orders were filed with a handful highlighting errors made by Cann, including missing deadlines and not following the court’s orders.

Cann was dropped as Fan’s lawyer on Oct. 24 and replaced by Las Vegas-based attorney Theresa Mains.

This Is Reno reached out to learn if there were plans to refile the case at a later date. Neither Mains nor Fan responded by the time of publication.